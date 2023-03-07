Be kind. Live long.
That’s what the research says.
Kinda makes sense when listening to talking heads screech at each other from across the political aisle.
The partisanship and character assaults created so much distress for Roundup columnist Ric Hinkie and Unity minister Neal Worthington they decided to do something about it.
“We were discussing Rick’s Hometown Hero pieces (published in the Roundup). Out of that discussion we asked, ‘Wow. Wouldn’t it be wonderful if everybody could subscribe to and make us a kinder gentler community?’” said Worthington.
Hinkie thinks fostering kindness is “all the more reason for us here where reasonably speaking we are blessed to be positive,” he said referring to the nature and small-town community atmosphere.
They quickly tossed out ideas – a kindness flag, some kind of publication all about good news.
“But good news doesn’t sell,” Worthington and Hinkie acknowledged.
They started asking their friends to help them turn their idea into something tangible.
After a lot of conversations, they settled on a website and a name for the organization, Kindness Works for All. Its website, kindnessworksforall.org.
Now, they’re trying to get more people involved.
The website attracted the attention of Daniel Nahmod, a nationally known recording artist who performs “positive, moving music to engage your heart and thrill your spirit,” wrote Kindness Works for All volunteers.
He offered to perform at a concert in Payson.
“The Methodist Church agreed to be the venue of our concert,” said Worthington.
Word spread to other groups in town.
“We got together and called it a Concert for Kindness,” said Worthington.
The concert will take place on Sunday, March 12 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Methodist Church off Easy Street behind the Ace Hardware store.
The Kindness Works for All organization decided admission will either be a big smile along with a downloaded and/or printed ticket (available on their website) or a can of non-perishable food. One of the missions of the Kindness Works for All organization is to support those who struggle to keep up with ever-increasing food prices.
“The food banks and the Warming Center and the Weekend backpack food program for kids always need food donations,” said Worthington.
Worthington and Hinkie hope this inaugural event for the Kindness Works for All organization will launch work study groups to create ideas on how to change the conversation from angry and fearful to kind.
Worthington envisions partnerships with other organizations and efforts, such as the Empty Bowls event. Empty bowls sells tickets for a dinner of soup and bread. Local ceramic artists make bowls all year for attendees to take home. All proceeds help the local food banks.
Exactly the kind of efforts the Kindness Works for All organization hopes to do — reinforce organizations that spread kindness throughout the community.
“We see ourselves as a support that brings awareness to raise these issues into the community’s awareness,” said Worthington.
“Let’s let love win,” said Hinkie.
