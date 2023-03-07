Concert info
Concert for Kindness will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 12 at the Payson United Methodist Church. National recording artist Daniel Nahmod will perform music that is “positive, moving music to engage your heart and thrill your spirit."

 kindnessworksforall.org

Be kind. Live long.

That’s what the research says.

