The Time Out Shelter announced new CEO Trish Klaver will allow Edna Welsheimer to retire — a second time.
“The Board of Directors and Edna Welsheimer, interim CEO, are excited about the transition,” wrote the organization on its Facebook page.
Welsheimer returned from retirement in late July after Gwen Zorn resigned because of health complications from COVID. Welsheimer’s interim contract will expire in mid-October.
Klaver has served as financial administrator for the last four years.
Klaver has a background in accounting. She had a career in the Bay Area of California in the construction industry. Klaver and her husband have lived full time in Rim Country for five and a half years, but they have a long history of watching Rim Country grow of the last 30 years as her in-laws live in Payson.
“Now I find myself definitely acclimated and I don’t fit in the Bay Area anymore,” she said. “The last time I drove back to visit I was in culture shock (and decided) I don’t belong there.”
Although Klaver does not have experience with domestic violence, she is no stranger to loss. In 2017, she lost her only son when he was an adult.
“I’ve gone through all the steps of grief with this,” she said.
Which brings her compassion for the frightened and traumatized families who come to find relief from the relentless mental, emotional and many times physical abuse of domestic violence.
“We try here at Time Out to give them that security and stability, even if it is only temporary,” she said.
Time Out offers education, job training and counseling which is “completely up to the resident,” said Klaver.
Time Out doesn’t just provide emergency shelter services, it also offers a helping hand all the way to independence through their transitional housing program, court appointed advocates and a support group for any needs. In short, Time Out models a healthy family to those who only know love as expressed through control and domination.
“That progression and all of the services offered … are in my heart,” said Klaver.
She honors the work that Time Out has done for 30 years, but realizes the job of CEO requires a huge commitment. She thought long and hard before taking on the top job at the shelter, the only one in Gila County. Klaver takes over during a time when the shelter needs a new building to address its basic infrastructure needs. The organization is currently in the middle of a building fund drive.
“It was a very thoughtful decision … because I know what it entails,” she said. “Our community members at large may not realize the challenge we have paying for day-to-day operations.”
For those funds, Time Out relies on community cash donations, revenue from the Time Out Thrift Shop and grants.
“A lot of those funds are diminishing,” she said.
Time Out launched its building campaign two years ago. Those funds remain in a separate account and may not be touched to pay for staff or daily operations, but Klaver has heard members of the community wonder why Time Out’s coffers aren’t full because of those events.
“Those are sitting in a restricted fund account ... waiting to break ground,” she said.
Klaver trusts her ability to not panic in a situation to instead “evaluate and take in all sides and find a solution that will work from all the evidence.”
For Welsheimer, she’s relieved to find a second replacement that will continue the good work of the shelter.
“I’m so excited for Time Out. Trish has been handling the CEO job for a while now and has been doing the grant work too,” Welsheimer said. “She is a well-seasoned accountant with years of financial experience and HR background as well. I’m ecstatic for Time Out.”
