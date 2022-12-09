It’s a complicated world.
When is a sale a sale?
And when is a tax a tax?
That’s a question Payson resident Steve Eskenazi asked after purchasing a ladder on sale at Ace Hardware.
The ladder was originally $169.99 on sale for $120. The ad said Ace Rewards Exclusive would deduct yet another $20 with a manufacturer’s coupon. That took the price down to $99.99.
So Eskenazi bought a ladder, but when he studied the receipt — he saw “the sales tax was on the $120,” he said. He didn’t think that was right. “You should pay the tax on what you spend.”
So he returned, seeking an explanation. That’s where things got complicated.
That’s the policy, said the employee he talked to.
“Whose policy?” asked Eskenazi.
“Ace headquarters in Scottsdale.”
“So if you have a product for $500 on sale for $100, I will pay the sales tax on the $500?” said Eskenazi.
“That’s right,” the employee answered.
Eskenazi wasn’t buying it. So, he called the Roundup. And therein hangs the tale.
Turns out, it’s the coupon that created the conundrum.
Ace manager L.J. Cary called corporate, who cited Arizona Department of Revenue rules that require the business to pay the sales tax on the price of the item, not the value of the manufacturer’s coupon paid to the store.
In the case of the ladder, the store marked the price at $120 — which would generate a sales tax of $11.37 (9.48%).
But Eskenazi paid $99.99 — which should have generated $9.48 in sales tax.
Only problem: The state wants the tax on the value of that $20 coupon as well — since the manufacturer rebates the money to the store.
Rebecca Wilder, spokesperson for the Arizona Department of Revenue explained that “Where the item being purchased is subject to a manufacturer’s coupon (where they get the rebate directly from the manufacturer after submitting paperwork to them), the full price is taxable,” she said.
In other words, Ace would pay the sales tax on $120. Here, Ace passed that cost along to the customer.
Eskenazi said he now understands the policy, but he’s still not happy.
“As it is, we pay more sales tax than we should,” he said.
Wilder explained that the sales tax, or what Arizona calls the Transaction Privilege Tax, “is a gross receipts tax levied on businesses by the State of Arizona for the privilege of conducting business in the state.”
She said not all states manage their sales tax as Arizona does.
“TPT differs from a sales tax imposed by many other U.S. states as it is imposed upon the business rather than the customer. The business may pass the tax onto the purchaser, but the business owner is the party that remains ultimately liable to Arizona for the tax.”
In other words, Arizona businesses don’t have to charge customers the sales tax — but they do have to pay it to the state. They could just add the sales tax to the discount — but that would cut into their profit.
It all just frustrates Eskenazi, who feels for those elderly residents on a fixed income.
“Senior citizens, they don’t know ... they get taken for a ride,” he said.
Great article on how the government again screws we the people
