Last week, the Buckhead Mesa Landfill, like most of the surrounding area, had to close due to the weather and the resulting road conditions. It reopened Thursday, Jan. 28, but conditions still require caution.
County officials have also issued a statement that loads coming into the landfill must be covered. Gila County Public Works will levy an additional $10 “unsecured load fee” if loads arrive at Buckhead Mesa Landfill without a tarp or other cover securely containing debris or loose bags of trash in your truck.
Grocery bags, paper, boxes and other airborne debris littering Highway 87 and the Buckhead Mesa Landfill road, spurred reinforcement of Gila County’s adherence to an Arizona law, which states “a person shall not drive or move a vehicle on a highway unless the vehicle is constructed or loaded in a manner to prevent any of its load from dropping, shifting, leaking or otherwise escaping from the vehicle.”
Arizona Department of Public Safety reports violators can be charged with a class two misdemeanor. The fines, plus court costs, can range from $460 to over $1,000 — if injuries result from debris that originated from your vehicle.
