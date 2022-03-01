A beloved Payson tradition, the Fourth of July fireworks at Green Valley Park, will not happen this year because of supply chain issues.
Interim Parks and Recreation Director Christine Smith made the announcement to the Payson council during its Feb. 24 meeting.
With pandemic lockdowns and illnesses, supplies needed to create fireworks are stuck on a boat or haven’t been packed, she said. It’s created a nationwide shortage.
“(Firework display contractors) don’t want to take people’s calls anymore,” she said.
Payson is on a waiting list, but things look bleak.
Other towns facing the same challenge have booked up laser or drone shows as an alternative, but Smith was not sure how the council would like to proceed.
“We are going to get in a difficult position the longer we wait,” she said. “That’s why we are here tonight to seek an alternative to show for the Fourth of July.”
Council member Jim Ferris had to agree the problem was real.
“I actually called a celebration fireworks company,” he said. “Yeah, all over the nation fireworks are not available anywhere.”
Council member Barbara Underwood immediately agreed a laser show or something with drones would work great.
“For years there’s been various reasons we have had to cancel the Fourth of July, whether for fire or rain or the shortage of fireworks. I think doing this for one year is good,” she said. “The drone shows are amazing.”
Ferris admitted he had enjoyed the laser shows he’s seen at the Epcot Center.
“One thing I’m going (to say) about (that), it is nice to have the music coordinated,” he said.
To which Mayor Tom Morrissey quipped, “I suggest for the music we have Pink Floyd, The Dark Side of the Moon.”
Council member Scott Nossek asked for Smith to confirm there’s no hope of fireworks.
“If the fireworks company called (and said) we have an order in and you’re the first on the list, would we be able to (have the show)?” he asked.
Smith confirmed the town is on a waiting list, but firework companies won’t even take deposits the situation is so uncertain.
“To the points Councilman Ferris made, they are not in a position to deliver anything,” she said.
All understood this non-firework option would just be for this year because of the supply issues, but council members Jolynn Schinstock and Suzy Tubbs-Avakian mentioned they had constituents who thought this might be a good idea in the future.
Schinstock’s constituents said besides the fire threat, dogs get away and veterans have PTSD issues.
Tubbs-Avakian said her constituents were worried about the nesting bald eagles nearby. They said not only did fireworks disturb the birds, but so did lasers.
“If we could work that in some way. I don’t want to have any issue with any entity, any damage or scaring away our bald eagles at Green Valley Park,” she said.
Tubbs-Avakian hoped the laser company could confirm or deny what she had heard.
The council then voted unanimously to find an alternative to fireworks, possibly even purchasing a laser machine for future use.
