A summer of concerts at EAC-Payson is coming to a close.
The final live performances in the courtyard at the EAC-Payson Campus, 201 N. Mud Springs Road off State Route 260, is Aug. 28.
At 6:30 p.m., Aug. 28 Six Gal’n Hat will close out the season.
The local Payson band, will share their favorite songs in a variety of styles — folk, bluegrass, gospel, and Celtic. Enjoy three-part harmony accompanied by fiddle, guitar, banjo, mandolin, cello and bass, with some lively dancing thrown in to boot.
Donations are accepted and will go to the Friends of Rim Country Gila Community College to be used for scholarships.
