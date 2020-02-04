What did some people say when the Town of Payson launched the Green Valley Park project?
Not in my backyard! They even picketed the project on the Beeline Highway.
What do they call the park now?
“The jewel of Payson.”
Try to put a new development or project in and two things happen.
First — neighbors protest.
Second — a town planner will ask: “Does this fit in with the general plan?”
What is the general plan and why is it so important?
Called the Town of Payson General Plan 2014-2024 update, it is the rhyme and reason to how the Payson Town Council votes on new development. How many houses can go on a piece of land? What’s the top priority? Do we have enough parks for the new folks? Do we need another fire station? Do we have enough water? What will happen to the traffic?
All those big picture items go into the making of the general plan — including whether there is enough housing for families, workers, retirees and second homeowners.
Where do we want businesses? Where do we want manufacturing? Where should we put high density apartments and townhouses? How do we manage traffic flow?
“The general plan is much broader than a zoning change,” said Acting Town Manager Sheila DeSchaaf.
The nuts and bolts
The general plan offers the vision for the town once all the empty land is built out and the population climbs to nearly 40,000. The zoning ordinance offers the fine print — so long as it is consistent with the general plan.
DeSchaaf and Trever Fleetham, the town’s economic development director, prepare a report each year for the council on how the guidelines in the plan have worked out, and any updates staff recommends. State law strictly limits the number of times you can amend the general plan to encourage consistency and carefully managed growth.
The council will hear that report in an upcoming meeting as part of the budget process, for the general plan affects choices made in the budget.
Community generated vision
The general plan is the vision for the town based on what the community wants.
Six years ago, the town spent almost two years overhauling the general plan, which included community meetings and many comments from the public.
After writing down those hopes and dreams (the town still has those notes published on its website), the town hired a consultant to put it all in the general plan.
The Arizona Legislature requires towns to go through this general plan process.
The town can overhaul the plan once every decade and make smaller amendments once a year. The town prepared the last general plan in 2014. The first time the community created a general plan was 10 years before. The town will update the plan next in 2024.
Things have changed between the first general plan and the second. For starters, the average age of residents rose as more retirees moved to Payson. Those retirees had fewer people living in households, versus households with families.
Changes like that affect the general plan.
Other events also change the trajectory for the development of the town, such as the closing of the sawmill.
Until the early 1990s, Payson had a sawmill that paid the salaries for many families.
One story tells about the time someone said to the sawmill owner that his operation didn’t have much impact on the town. So he decided to pay his workers with silver dollars. Soon, all the businesses in town only had silver dollars in their tills. The owner proved his point. But it also underscores the importance of creating a general plan that leaves enough space for stores and businesses to operate. Fifty years ago, that meant room for a sawmill. Maybe now it means broadband connections and zoning ordinances that allow for telecommuting and digital startups.
Buy-in
Growth will come with or without a plan. In the 1970s, Payson had 745 homes. Today, there are 5,832 households, according to the U.S. Census.
“The general plan is broken up into environmental, land use, parks and recreation, cost of development, and there are certain things required for mass transit,” said DeSchaaf.
Whenever projects require a zoning change, the general plan plays a role in what can qualify to change the code.
“If the rezoning is not consistent with that (general plan) ... the zoning staff can recommend that in their report,” said DeSchaaf.
A document so powerful has to have buy-in, including from both the community and the council.
After the community took part in creating the overall vision for Payson the town put the plan on the ballot.
“It was passed by 75% of the voters,” said Fleetham.
Then, the council ratified the vote and accepted the general plan as the pact between the town and the voters. The plan envisions sustainable, healthy development so retirees could have the doctors and nurses, handymen and plumbers, police and firefighters, and teachers for their children in an environment that kept that small town charm — and offered a future for its children.
Read a copy of the general plan update at payson.com.
