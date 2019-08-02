Frustrated with the lack of qualified employees for technologically challenging jobs?
Wish there was a program to train those employees?
The Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce hopes to help.
Local businesses can learn how to mentor their future workforce through apprenticeships at the Chamber Luncheon at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6 at the Mazatzal Casino.
Willie Higgins, the state’s apprenticeship program lead, will explain how they certify a business as a registered apprenticeship.
His department has heard the requests of business for “highly skilled employees, local employees, reduced turnover rates and higher productivity.”
Many might not even understand what it means to have an apprentice. Instead of wanting a job — apprentices seek a career. Many of the careers they seek require hours of on-the-job training as well as in the classroom. Some careers require a certification test and yearly training to keep up with those certifications.
Fields such as manufacturing, cyber security, health care, information technology, construction, utilities plus many more industries, need a mentor to oversee the learning curve.
An apprenticeship also allows a worker to earn a salary while receiving on-the-job training along with technical instruction.
A skilled journeyman oversees and trains apprentices.
To make sure any apprenticeship program covers all the bases, Higgins’ agency registers employers to ensure they provide all the information an apprentice needs.
Payson High School, ARIZONA@WORK and the Payson Economic Development team will serve as the local agencies coordinating apprentices.
For more information, visit azapprenticeship.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!