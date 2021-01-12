The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, now has a free book cart outside the front doors. Fiction, non-fiction, children’s — a little of everything. You may take what you like, but don’t be greedy, says library staff. The selection changes daily.
If you would like to donate books, staff asks that you not put your book donation on the cart, as they would like to see what you have first, and determine if there is anything they can put in the library. Call 928-474-9260 if you have donations.
Since Nov. 20, due to COVID, admittance to the library has been limited to those who have an appointment.
Call 928-474-9260 to place orders for books and DVDS. No magazines or newspapers will be circulated.
Curbside pickup only, limited to 5 items per week
Patrons may have no more than 10 items checked out at a time.
Computers will be available by appointment only for one hour a day per patron.
There will be no game room or reading room access or meetings in the library during this time.
Library hours are Monday thru Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
