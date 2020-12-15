In its 16th year, the Light the Rim annual holiday lighting contest has drawn a record number of entries. But hanging lights is more than just a hobby for many of the entrants. For some it is an obsession, like Chad Martin, 812 E. Bridle Path Lane, who after placing third the last three years, more than doubled the number of lights on his home, putting up 60,000 with the help of his wife.
For others a way to spread holiday cheer to a sick relative, like Julie McCrystal’s husband, who strung 50,000 lights up so his wife could look at them while she is inside getting dialysis treatments.
And for some it is a way to remember a relative, especially in a year like 2020 when social distancing has limited many holiday events.
So we present to you 15 homes decked out in twinkling lights and displays.
Drive by and appreciate the hard work and many hours of work that went into each display. Then vote for your favorite home at Payson.com. The top three vote getters will get a prize, thanks to Aztec Alarms, and coveted bragging rights.
Here are some of the stories behind the lighted displays.
Providing light through troubled times
For Julie McCrystal, at 900 E. Phoenix Street, looking out on her half acre yard and seeing the 50,000 lights her husband has painstakingly stung up means more than he will ever know.
McCrystal, who is in end-stage kidney failure, is hooked up to a dialysis machine at home most of the time, so last year, her husband hung up lights for her enjoyment.
“We noticed that many cars were stopping to look at our house last year. We have a two-story house with a very difficult roofline for putting up lights, but he tied ropes around a tree and his waist to get the job done,” she said. “I think his theme was to give pleasure to our community and bring light into my often dark and difficult world being hooked to the dialysis machine at home.”
Due to their ongoing medical bills, her husband is limited on the amount of money he can spend on decorations, but McCrystal said “he did a beautiful job with his limited budget and every evening I have the pleasure of looking out our windows to see beauty because of his love and effort to bring light into our world.”
Guardian angel
Tim Barrett Chlupsa entered his mother’s home, at 310 E. Juniper Street, knowing it might not be the biggest display, but hoping to spread cheer to his mother and community.
Chlupsa says he put up a modest 800 lights with everything built around an angel on his gate.
“My father loved the holidays and lights so we remember him with our guardian angel and Santa by the gate who has been out every year for at least 15 years,” he said. “We lost my father 10 years ago just before Thanksgiving, and he always loved the lights. I am glad my wife and I made it up this week to light the property. It is a modest display but the only one on the street right now!”
Star Valley tradition
For the Phillips family in Star Valley, 11 S. Hillside Drive, handing lights has been a family tradition since 1997.
Homeowner Tony Phillips said he and his wife hang the lights and this year’s theme is a traditional Christmas.
“It’s something I’ve always done and it’s an easy way to spread joy and I always like to think our loved ones in Heaven can see our lights,” he said.
Honoring a loved one lost to COVID
John Temple, 1009 W. Longhorn Road, said he caught the Christmas bug as a child.
“Christmas has always been a big part of my life going back to when I was a little boy. My father’s thing was the Christmas tree. We would spend days searching different lots for the perfect tree,” he said.
Both his father and brother were also Santa stand-ins, visiting hospitals, schools and shelters.
When came to decorating their home, Temple said and his brother always had a friendly competition going as “he was more traditional but with a lot of lights, while I looked for a way to make the lights dance to the rhythm of music.”
In August, Temple’s brother passed away from COVID, “so this year is for him.”
Temple’s elaborate display is synched to music, which you can hear if you roll down your window. There are about 30,000 LED lights along with several displays, including Santa with his sleigh and reindeer, candy canes, snowmen and nativity scene with angels. The lights are on from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
“The magic of Santa coupled with the joy of the birth of Jesus are the cornerstones of my display,” he said.
Keeping a family tradition alive
Kerry Stamper, 605 E. Fir Circle, said she has no idea how many lights they put up, but they have divided the yard into different themed sections.
“We have the North Pole, the nativity and woodland creatures,” she said. “We worked together to put the lights up, but it was mostly my dad Jeff. My dad and grandma started putting lights up years ago and after she passed away we kept putting more and more up. She loved seeing the Christmas lights every year.”
A brightly lit business
This isn’t the first time Sunshine Cleaners, at 511 S. Beeline Highway, has entered the lighting contest. Jesse Clark estimates they put up an excess of 10,000 lights, including those draping the roof.
“I throw up what I think may look good with the lights and decorations available to me,” he said. “When my now 6-year-old daughter looks in awe at the lights with a big smile it makes it all worth it. Plus it is nice to brighten up the community, especially this year.”
The winners will be announced in the Friday, Christmas edition of the Roundup. Vote for our favorite by Dec. 22 at https://bit.ly/3h2XoPf.
