The Payson Fire Department responded to two lightning-sparked building fires during a monsoon storm Wednesday night.
The first building hit was Alpine Mini Storage off East Sherwood Drive around 7 p.m., according to a Payson Fire battalion chief.
It appears a bolt hit a ponderosa pine tree next to the building and then traveled down the building. Firefighters quickly had the fire knocked down with minimal damage to the structure.
Then around 7:40 p.m., a bolt hit a two-story commercial/residential building at 616 S. Beeline Highway, behind the Payson post office.
Firefighters were again able to extinguish any flames with minimal damage to the building.
“The downpour that came with the lightning assisted us for sure,” he said.
