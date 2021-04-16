As more people get vaccinated, the Payson Senior Center is opening up once more for classes.
“The Center is starting to bloom again,” said Laura Mueller, program director.
Exercise classes being offered include line dancing, exercise with balance and strength, yoga and Zumba. There are also events planned for socialization with arts and crafts and bingo.
“People are starting to come back because we make them feel safe coming in,” said Joanne Conlin, president of the board of directors. “It’s like life is starting again for many who have felt isolated.”
The popular line dancing class started a few weeks ago, and the group is already stepping up their moves. They have 18 people signed up, but are limiting numbers to follow CDC guidelines. It is recommended to call in before class.
In September 2019, the Center added dance to the balance and strength class.
“The group asked me to lead the line dancing class,” said Mueller. “I told them. I’m not a dance teacher. I only know one line dance! With the help of Carol Davis, Dodi Maurer and Careth Curry, we began the classes.”
Then came COVID, but that didn’t shut down these high steppers. Mueller took the time to learn more dances. She continued teaching online with Zoom on Fridays.
They were having fun during the Zoom classes and the core group became like a family. They stuck together and gave themselves a name, the Boot Scootin’ Seniors, and even had shirts made. Now they dance every Friday to 31 dances at the Center. Robin Anthony, the original Payson teacher, will continue a Zoom Wednesday line dance class from Montana for those who aren’t ready to move outside their home.
Carol Davis, a longtime line dancer, said “I missed being here in person and feel very comfortable with the masking requirements.”
Conlin said they are opening up slowly at the Center. Bingo continues on teleconferencing with Jan Hultstrand. Live bingo will start soon.
The Meals on Wheels Program has continued throughout the COVID crisis serving 155 persons. The congregate luncheons have not resumed yet, but drive-thru meals are available.
Thursday afternoon concerts started in April.
It’s time to come back to the Payson Senior Center. Get involved in activities and start moving!
View the activity calendar at paysonseniorcenter.org or call the office for information at 928-474-4876.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!