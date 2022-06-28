Decades after starting a widening project on State Route 260, the state is poised to finish the work.
On June 17, the Arizona Department of Transportation approved widening the last section of State Route 260 between Payson and the Mogollon Rim in the five-year transportation plan.
The $125.2 million project is in the design stages and the earliest that construction would start would be 2026.
It took the persistent effort of local leaders, staff, residents and a local joining the ADOT board to see the project gain final approval.
For years, county and town representatives have pleaded with the state to fund its improvement given the number of fatal and serious injuries on the three-mile stretch of roadway. The narrow two-lane corridor outside of Star Valley has been the scene of countless accidents and, on busy holiday weekends, traffic backups.
Steve Stratton, who retired from Gila County, joined the board three years ago.
One of his goals was getting the Lion Springs section approved in the five-year plan before retiring.
With its approval, Stratton plans to leave the board in the next few months.
“We finally got it on the five-year plan!” he said.
A lack of funding had pushed the work back for years as ADOT focused on improving other areas of state highway.
The five-year plan, approved by the State Transportation Board June 17, sets “the stage for the expansion and improvement of several highways that carry significant passenger and freight traffic,” according to ADOT.
The program allocates $571 million to projects that widen highways or improve interchanges, including:
• Adding lanes along Interstate 17 between Anthem Way and Sunset Point, with construction on the $328 million project beginning in 2022.
• Two major projects to begin widening Interstate 10 between Phoenix and Casa Grande, including $400 million to widen the highway between Loop 202 and State Route 387 and $110 million to replace the Gila River bridges. Construction on both projects is targeted for 2023.
• Constructing the first phase of the I-40/US 93 West Kingman interchange. The plan includes $145 million for construction in 2024.
• Widening the last two-lane section of State Route 260 in the Lion Springs area. The plan includes $109 million for construction in 2026 and would complete ADOT’s goal of completing a four-lane divided highway along the entire SR 260 corridor.
Additionally, the plan invests more than $2.5 billion in pavement preservation projects across Arizona over five years, upgrading 400 lane miles of pavement from fair and poor condition to good condition.
About $463 million would be invested in projects that improve highway safety, efficiency and functionality, including smart technology or adding shoulders. One of those projects would involve $68.1 million to expand broadband connectivity along I-40 from Flagstaff to the California state line.
For Lion Springs, federal funds are paying for most of the work. Design is expected to cost $6.1 million, with the state providing $360,000. Right-of-way accusations should cost $3.8 million and construction $109 million.
One caveat for taking federal funds is if the state does not go ahead with the project, it will have to pay back the money, Stratton said. For this reason, Stratton believes the project will go forward.
“I feel secure that it is locked in,” he said.
Engineers are currently working on a reroute for the section.
If things go according to plan, including the environmental assessment and right-of-way accusations, construction could start in the third quarter of 2026. Construction would take at least two years.
“I am really happy to see us finish up projects that we started decades ago,” he said.
Stratton thanked all the people who came forward and expressed their support for the project, including the county and local officials.
“All of it helped a lot,” he said. “The board listens to that. Citizens need to realize that their voices are heard.”
Funding for the Five-Year Program is generated by the users of transportation services, primarily through gasoline and diesel fuel taxes and the vehicle license tax. Both the Maricopa and Pima County regions have independent revenue streams established through voter-approved sales taxes that allow for more expansion projects to take place in those areas.
Find the final 2023-2027 Five-Year Program at azdot.gov/fiveyearprogram.
