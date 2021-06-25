The Payson Lioness Club merges with the Payson Lions Club Thursday, July 1. This merger will end the 35-year existence of a Lioness Club here in Payson.
“We have received much pleasure and enjoyment in providing social events to our community, and as a result have gained great satisfaction in providing the proceeds to the service of this community. I have been president of Payson Lioness Club for the past five years. On behalf of my Lioness members, I wish to thank all who have supported us with financial assistance, donations, and participation,” said Barb Stratton.
She said the group recognizes all the businesses, organizations and individuals, large and small, which have added to the club’s success.
“Many, many thanks. Look for us to provide some more social events in the future, this time under the banner of the Payson Lions Club,” Stratton said.
