The Payson Lions Club donated $500 to chef Gary Bedsworth of the Payson Homeless and Homeless Veterans Initiative to keep the warming station’s soup pot full.
The warming center has opened every day since Dec. 16, with great success.
“We have had as many as 29 clients that have stayed the night in the bunkhouse, and often up to 10 more that have had a nourishing meal with us,” said Neal Worthington, the president of PHHVI.
The warming center plans on remaining open until late March, so plenty of time remains to help.
Two Lions Club members, Pam Weeks and Dorine Prine, regularly volunteer at the warming center. Besides the recent check that the Lions Club provided, “Chef Gary says he could use more industrial kitchen equipment, especially a five-gallon pot,” said Weeks.
The pantry has plenty of dry goods, but needs perishable products.
“These are best purchased by Gary or other kitchen volunteers and decided the day before so as not to let food go bad,” said Prine.
Warming center leadership asks not only for checks, but also gift cards to local grocery stores.
Other monetary needs include pet food, daily trips to the laundromat and sleeping bags for those who decline to stay overnight in the shelter.
“Even though the center does provide a warm place to sleep for the night, some folks decline to stay the night and just have a warm dinner with us,” said Prine.
“Some come with their faithful dog companions so dog food is something that is needed,” said Weeks.
The warming center still has a great need for volunteers for overnight monitoring.
“Shifts are for two people. Shifts are from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. and 12 a.m. to 8 a.m.,” said Weeks.
Both Lions Club volunteers praised the warming center and the organizations supporting the effort.
“Not enough can be said or thanks given for the generosity from Mount Cross Lutheran Church for letting the Payson Homeless Initiative use their facility,” said the two Lions Club members.
