The Payson Lions Club has served the community of Payson and the surrounding Rim Country since 1963. So, for nearly 60 years, the club’s members have helped those in need. You often see them in purple shirts and yellow vests at various community events.
The Payson Lions Club helps the community with estate sales; Fly the Flag program; bake sales; Gone to the Dogs (formerly Dogs Day Out); and new this year — See’s Candies and Historic Ornament sales. These programs and events allow the Payson Lions Club to donate dollars and items to help others.
Between July and December 2021, Payson Lions Club donated to Payson High School band uniforms, Payson Community Kids, the warming center, the Humane Society of Central Arizona, Dueker Ranch, Tonto Rim Search and Rescue, Leader Dogs for the Blind, area food banks, Friends of Payson Parks & Rec, Canine Companions service dogs, Time Out Shelter, Vets Helping Vets, Bikers Against Child Abuse, and to eight seniors in care centers.
During that same time, Payson Lions also provided over 1,000 eye screenings to Payson students; 42 eye exams and 2 hearing aids; 30 suitcases with toiletries for children in foster care; and gave six scholarships to students attending EAC. Members also cleaned up the club’s designated section of Highway 260 and displayed over 100 flags on the highways and around town for patriotic holidays. The club also participated in the Rodeo and Electric Light parades.
Anyone interested in knowing more can contact Anita Minarik, membership chair, 562-397-3217.
