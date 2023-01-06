Ross T. Hage trudged through the snow to deliver bags and bags of gifts to the Payson Warming Center at the Mount Cross Lutheran Church.
Warming Center food director Emily Brice snapped a photo to post on social media.
“Thank you, Edward Jones, for providing Christmas presents to everyone who came to the center Dec. 25, 2022,” she captioned the post, “We served 40 people Christmas Day. God bless you for serving your community!”
Hage works at the local Edward Jones financial management office. His office had a giving tree that collected tags to donate gifts to the Warming Center. The Edward Jones company filled the wishes of the 40 people who came to the Warming Center to celebrate Christmas.
But other businesses and community members helped as well.
“The community donated frozen turkeys,” said Brice. “Back to Basics donated three of them and we had two frozen hams donated by a very nice nurse in the community!”
Local veteran and Warming Center board member Will Parz strummed on his guitar and sang carols.
“We had a beautiful fake tree with lights,” said Brice. “Kaydia Kitchen and family made handmade gifts and tree ornaments for all our clients.”
Kaydia, a local 12-year-old, has struggled with an aggressive cancer for two years. Despite the family’s medical challenges, Kaydia’s family has continually supported the Warming Center donating clothing and blankets.
Repeated trips to a specialist in Ohio brought good news this Christmas. Kaydia’s cancer is in retreat and new bone is growing. The family celebrated by bringing homemade ornaments and gifts to Warming Center Christmas guests after Kaydia came home Dec. 22.
“We got to see the true reason for the season. God’s love and support never fails,” said Brice. “When I say it takes the whole village to raise a healthy community, I mean it!”
The Warming Center serves a hot meal seven days a week to anyone in the community.
The community helps Brice with that as well.
“My (catering/chef) business cooks five days a week (for the Warming Center),” said Brice. “Every week Pizza Factory covers Mondays — thank the Lord — and Post 69 American Legion takes on Tuesdays to give me a little break. They donate 15 hours a week to ensure everyone is fed, and it’s healthy!”
Since inflation has spiraled, Brice has seen more food insecurity among non-homeless families.
“Food insecurity has doubled since August,” she said.
Anyone can come for a hot, well-balanced dinner at the Warming Center from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Mount Cross Lutheran Church at 601 E. State Highway 260.
“God is so good and so is this community,” said Brice.
She encourages community members to come on by.
“You just have to show up for yourself so you can help others,” she said.
Contact the reporter at mnelson@payson.com
I cover the Town of Payson, courts, wildfire, business, families, non-profits, the environment and investigative reporting
