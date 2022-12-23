The bartender at the Fairways restaurant served a mean Manhattan and spiced just right cut thin delicately fried calamari, along with three Gnome stickers and a brochure to explain what the stickers were all about.
“Have you heard of this Shop Local program for Christmas?” she asked those at the bar.
Everyone shook their heads, and no, they hadn’t heard of it.
The brochure explained it’s a Town of Payson Adventure Where We Live initiative to inspire locals to eat and shop locally, instead of online or in the Valley. Customers can ask for the stickers to collect four different Gnomes, then reach out online to Adventure Payson to collect a prize.
Not only has the Fairways staff not seen much interest in the Gnome sticker program, but the shops at Swiss Village hadn’t had many customers asking for the stickers, either.
The Payson Candle Factory, soon to be taken over by the granddaughters of the founder, hadn’t had many customers ask for stickers. The granddaughters will expand the business to include wine tastings and a carve your own candles area, along with the gifts that have been available since the store’s founding in 1979.
The Country Charm Fudge Shop drew in customers with its fresh baked cookie smell, but customers didn’t ask for stickers either.
“There’s a fourth special sticker you’re supposed to get at one of the stores, not sure which one. I know I don’t have one,” said the woman behind the counter spreading out the same three stickers the other shops had.
Staff at Kendra’s Country Bakery and the adjacent Arizona Wildflowers shop said there hasn’t been much interest or even knowledge of this sticker program with their customers.
“We wish people knew more about it,” said Beverly Johnson, co-owner with her daughter Deanna Viggiani of Arizona Wildflowers and Gifts.
The weekend before Christmas the shop was full of people interested in tasting the dozens olive oil and balsamic vinegar combinations for gifts. Beautiful bunches of delicately preserved dried flowers waited to grace holiday tables, while fresh flowers filled the chiller.
Kendra’s Bakery couldn’t keep the bread on the shelves. They had party platters of sweet treats laid out for last minute grab and go needs, too.
The curio shop Serendipity had non-stop last-minute shoppers as well. Shoppers ooo’d and ahh’d over the local artisan gifts, just none asked for stickers.
The Gnome Sticker program has been running since Nov. 21. On Dec. 9, a Gnome Sticker only available in restaurants is now also available to qualify for a prize. The program will continue until Christmas.
Participating businesses
• Fairways
• Macky’s
• Rim Country BBQ
• Common Grounds Coffee
• Lyman’s Ranch (only open on Mondays)
• Rim Runners
• Ye Ole Time Sweets & Uniques
• Bob’s Western Wear
• Pistoll Annie’s Boutique
• Arizona Wildflowers and Gifts
• Serendipity
• Sweet Country Charm Fudge Shop
• Payson Candle Factory
• Consign Your Design
How the Gnome sticker program works:
1. Stop by one of the local businesses that have Gnome stickers
2. Make a purchase or mention the Gnome stickers at the register
3. Receive a random Gnome and add to your collection
4. Keep visiting businesses until you collect all four designs.
5. Once four different Gnome stickers have been collected, direct message the Adventure Payson folks on their Facebook page to win a surprise gift.
