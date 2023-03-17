A scant 20 years ago, Eastern Arizona College Payson signed its Articles of Incorporation.
It has only grown since.
EAC Payson, formerly called Gila Community College, has launched many residents into careers such as nursing, cosmetology, business, and others. The college has also saved local families thousands of dollars through its dual credit program.
Approximately 80 people attended a March 3 celebration at the EAC Payson campus.
Dignitaries included Gila County District 1 Supervisor Steve Christensen; the mayors from Payson and Star Valley Chris Higgins and Bobby Davis; along with Barbara Underwood, Payson council and Payson Unified School District board member. U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema sent a representative, as did Tom Horne, Arizona superintendent of public instruction, and Eli Crane, Rim Country’s congressman.
Past board member Larry Stephenson came, along with Carolyn Bates, the former secretary of the Friends of Rim Country GCC scholarship fund.
Local organizations such as the MHA Foundation, Tonto Apache Tribe, Town of Payson staff, Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce and NAVIT, the regional vocational district sent representatives to hear about EAC Payson’s history, current programs and future hopes.
Guests were treated not only to lunch, but to several presentations.
Nursing students showed health care procedures. EAC Payson’s nursing program has been ranked No. 1 in the country by RegisteredNursing.org. Some students have remained in Payson as nurses as the local hospital and doctors’ offices always need help.
EAC Payson has just obtained an electron microscope in the Biology Department. Dr. Kimberly Wright, associate professor of biology, showed off the new equipment.
The college has a science and technology center in the works that will house an astronomy research program with half a dozen eight-inch Celestron telescopes, as well as a 20-inch Plan Wave Instruments robotic research telescope made possible by a Caris Foundation grant.
Soon EAC Payson will have a private pilot ground course. In preparation, the college staff showed off its flight simulator.
Cosmetology students gave demonstrations, while Scott and Melanie Russel summarized the general education and business education tracks offered by EAC Payson. The general education courses prepare students for a four-year college degree.
This dual credit program has saved local families thousands of dollars. Instead of paying the higher four-year institution tuition, room and board, local students live at home and take courses that satisfy both high school and college credit requirements. A few Payson High School students have graduated with an associate degree along with their high school degree, shaving off two years of college costs.
But EAC Payson has an even higher aspiration – independence.
Currently, EAC provides the Payson campus with accreditation. That means whatever credits a student takes are accepted at other academic institutions. Programs offered must have instructors and curriculum that meet approved academic standards.
But EAC Payson hopes to have its own accreditation soon. In that spirit, the board for the community college goes by the name Gila County Provisional Community College District board.
Janice Lawhorn, interim president for GCPCCD, outlined the college’s plans to gain its independent status and be recognized as a fully organized community college district by the state of Arizona during the 20th anniversary celebration.
