The Zane Grey AZ Youth Advancement Committee donated $5,000 to Payson Community Kids to help purchase new playground equipment for the organization that helps up to 90 kids a day with after school programs. For more information on how to donate or help PCK, please call 928-978-7160. To attend one of the Zane Grey AZ YAC meetings, go to Tiny’s restaurant every second Wednesday of the month at 6 p.m.
Payson Community Kids, the town’s only replacement for a YMCA or Boys and Girls Club for low or no-cost child care, received a $5,000 donation from the Zane Grey AZ Youth Advancement Committee to purchase new playground equipment.
The committee’s fundraising chair, Steve Miller of Miller Autoworks, said the annual banquet raised most of the funds the group donated at a ceremony on May 18.
“We want the people who donate to know all donations stay here (in Rim Country),” said Miller. “But this is just one of the organizations that filled out an application for funds.”
Zane Grey AZ YAC has given other donations this year, including all the eggs used for the Town of Payson’s Eggstravaganza, equipment for the Strawberry Archers and toys for Christmas. Miller said any 501(c)(3) organization in town that serves children is welcome to fill out an application.
PCK is one of Rim Country’s gems. The organization serves an average of 90 children a day, most from working poor families whose parents must remain at their jobs after school lets out.
Children come to the facility on Colcord Road in Payson for a safe, adult supervised place to play, do arts and crafts, receive homework support, eat good snacks, then have a warm dinner before going home. Many local restaurants donate their time and food for this effort, while volunteers read to children and help with other projects.
Since launching 20 years ago as a once-a-week program, PCK has grown to five days a week with the two meals included. Now that Payson Unified School District has gone to four days a week, PCK’s services are needed more than ever.
Playground equipment serves a key role to keep children entertained.
For more information on how to donate or help PCK, please call 928-978-7160.
To attend one of the Zane Grey AZ YAC meetings, go to Tiny’s restaurant every second Wednesday of the month at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!