Gila County Superior Court Judge Tim Wright’s home in Payson burned to the ground on Friday, killing his dog and his cat — but leaving his family unharmed.
The Payson, Hellsgate, Pine-Strawberry and Christopher Kohls fire departments all ended up responding to the blaze, along with Tonto National Forest personnel, Lifeline Ambulance and other automatic aid partners. The home, that burned in the middle of the day while the Wrights were not home, could not be saved.
“The fire was confined to the house and no one was home at the time ... (but) unfortunately the family pets perished in the fire,” said PFD staff.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Photos of the aftermath show only charred beams and furniture. The newly remodeled home is a total loss.
However, family and friends quickly offered refuge and comfort, as the family combed through the charred remains of their home.
Wright and his wife Samantha have lived in Payson for years. Before serving as a judge, Wright worked as Payson’s town attorney. The couple’s two daughters, Shoshanah and Zoe grew up in Payson and graduated from Payson High School.
Firefighters and police quickly evacuated several neighbors as flames fully engulfed the house, including David Weber. He snapped some photos of the fire as did a neighbor from the across the street.
Payson Town Council member Barbara Underwood says her daughter lives two doors down from the Wrights — which stoked her fears when she could not reach her daughter’s family.
“My granddaughter was home alone and not answering her phone because she was in the shower,” said Underwood.
Underwood received many photos of the Wrights’ house on fire. Most show a wall of orange flames through the trees. Fortunately, the high winds that blew all weekend hadn’t yet kicked in when the home caught fire, which made it possible for firefighters to keep the blaze from spreading to neighboring homes.
Wright’s wife Samantha kept the community appraised of the family’s needs on her Facebook page soon after the fire on Friday.
Initially, Samantha believed her chocolate Labrador, Ella, had been locked in the backyard. She hoped Ella had simply run away. However, firefighters found the remains of both Ella and the Wrights’ cat, Essie, (Esther) a snow Bengal.
By Saturday, the Wrights’ two daughters and their families came to the rescue and shopped for the couple, “when we were too overwhelmed and exhausted to buy one more thing or make one more decision,” wrote Samantha.
Not only did the Wrights’ family rally behind them, so did the community.
A friend has offered their “casita with no end date looming over us.”
Neighbors have watched for looters, then supervised the installation of a security fence.
Friends and family have begun to comb through archived photos to send photos of the Wright family through the years. The Wrights did find cherished jewelry as well as soggy but salvageable photo albums in the rubble.
“The devastation is real — but my heart is happy about the things we are about to find,” wrote Samantha, “Please continue to pray.”
