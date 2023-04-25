Feel unsure about the next evacuation?
First responders and emergency management report calls about evacuations come in almost daily. The public asks for a plan; they ask for understanding; they ask for education and reassurance.
“This is where a non-profit can help between government agencies and the public. We can do the education,” said Elsa Steffanson, from the Pine Strawberry Fuel Reduction organization at the pre-season fire meeting in March.
She and Bob Decker from the Rim Wildfire Awareness Team told those at the pre-fire meeting that they have created a lecture series called Living in the Wildland Urban Interface.
“We have a lot of new folks in our area that just don’t know about Ready, Set, Go,” said Steffanson.
Ready, Set, Go — a nationally recognized program — prepares people living in forests how to Firewise, or reduce the fuels around a home, as well as how to prepare to leave that home for more than a week.
Steffanson and Decker said the 2021 Backbone Fire evacuation spurred their organizations to increase the awareness and provide guidance for Rim residents. Steffanson watched as seniors struggled to refill prescriptions because they only took three days’ worth. Others just left cats and chickens. Residents only had 18 minutes between the Set and Go order. As 3,000 people tried to leave all at once, the resulting traffic jam took seven hours to clear. When they arrived in Payson, there was no evacuation center set up. No one was lost in the Backbone evacuation, but the trauma remains to this day.
“They don’t know what they will do to get contact to know what is going to happen and what they can do,” said Decker.
The lecture series plans to partner with local fire departments to make sure residents understand their responsibility in an evacuation.
“We are trying to work with the fire departments and support what they do,” said Decker.
The two have programs designed to educate different sectors of the population in Payson and Pine.
“The education we put out there reaches people,” said Steffanson.
She told the story of one lady who went to one of Steffanson’s lectures and then created “a list of 40 things she learned.” Things such as what is a to-go bag and what is Ready, Set, Go.
“That is validation for me,” said Steffanson.
Another class will talk about insurance.
Steffanson said many in Pine and Strawberry lost their homeowner’s insurance after making claims for smoke damage or needed help to pay for 10 days of lodging.
“Insurance is for when your home burns to the ground,” she said.
Another class will talk about creating an evacuation plan for pets.
“Most evacuation centers will not take pets,” she said.
Steffanson’s lectures will help part-time residents leave their home ready for fire.
“They are not going to let you up there to secure your home,” she said of first responders.
All in all, Steffanson believes the more people know, the more prepared they will be.
“We don’t want people to be fearful, we want them to be aware and prepared,” she said.
For more information on lectures in Pine, please contact the Pine Strawberry Fuel Reduction organization at: 602-842-1955 or email: psfuelreduction@gmail.com
To reach out to RIMWAT please call: 928-275-1244 or email rimwildfireawarenessteam@gmail.com
