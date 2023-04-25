Guests stoll by Firewise trailer
The Pine-Strawberry Fuel Reduction organization’s Firewise trailer shows up wherever and whenever it’s needed. The trailer educates about Firewise and how to live in the Urban Wildland interface. PSFR and the Rim Wildfire Awareness Team plan to provide a series of lectures to education residents on how to prepare a home for wildfire and how to prepare for an evacuation.

Feel unsure about the next evacuation?

First responders and emergency management report calls about evacuations come in almost daily. The public asks for a plan; they ask for understanding; they ask for education and reassurance.

