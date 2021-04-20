Local nonprofits saw a boost in donations during the annual Arizona Gives Day.
The Humane Society of Central Arizona, Payson Area Habitat for Humanity, Payson Senior Center, Time Out Inc., and Whispering Hope Ranch all took part in the April 6 online event. More than $7,000 in total was donated to the five nonprofits.
The Humane Society received $958 in donations as of April 14. It provides shelter and compassionate care for animals who are lost, abandoned or homeless. It works to place animals into homes through adoption, to improve the lives of animals through education and example, to promote spay and neuter of companion animals, and to provide a shelter.
The Humane Society also provides low or no-cost services to the public such as spay/neuter, vaccines and food.
The Payson Area Habitat for Humanity received $883 in donations through AZ Gives as of April 14. It has built 28 homes for low-income families since 1987. Additionally, it has several programs to assist individuals in need of maintenance and repair of their existing home. In 2020 it built six handicap ramps for veterans and elderly individuals in the area, allowing these individuals to remain active in the community and independent.
The Payson Senior Center received $2,051 through the AZ Gives Day as of April 14. Its mission is to assist senior citizens in the Payson area in achieving and maintaining self-sufficiency with dignity and to offer choices of care by providing a wide range of community and home-based services.
Among its services: Meals on Wheels, a donation-based program that delivers home-cooked meals to seniors and the disabled. The center’s current budget allows it to serve approximately 150 people. It delivers an average of 2,650 meals monthly. They anticipate they will deliver 31,000 meals this fiscal year. This program is delivering more than a meal. The program’s drivers are often the only contact with the homebound — they do a visual wellness check on each person and notify the office of any decline in health and notify the police when there is a crisis.
The center’s congregate meal is also a donation-based program that offers seniors 60 and older a well-balanced, nutritious meal at the Payson Senior Center facility. It serves 25 to 35 individuals four days a week, Monday through Thursday. It is anticipated this fiscal year at least 4,200 meals will be served.
In addition to the congregate meal, the senior receives camaraderie, activities and education. It is the goal of the staff and volunteers that the center be the “home away from home” where participants feel comfortable. Socialization is the key to a healthy, purposeful life.
The Payson Senior Center also offers a donation-based transportation program for seniors aged 60 and older and adults under 60 that are mobility challenged. This is a “door-to-door” service. Trained and skilled drivers take clients to medical appointments, stores and other appointments. This program allows many seniors and disabled to remain independent when they are no longer able to drive or lack transportation. Currently the program serves about 250 people a month and makes about 520 trips a month. Projections indicate the fiscal year will show more than 6,500 trips.
Time Out Inc. drew $52 from the April 6 AZ Gives Day, as of April 14. Its mission is to provide a sanctuary from abuse and domestic violence for healing and growth.
The Time Out Domestic Violence Shelter is available to victims 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and is a 28-bed facility.
Time Out advocates assist residents get additional resources from medical, social services and governmental agencies as needed. Domestic violence victim services also extend to individuals in the community who are not shelter residents.
Time Out offers mobile advocacy with bilingual advocates and has access to multi-lingual interpreters, as needed. Time Out has limited transitional housing units for victims requiring extended services.
Time Out Domestic Violence Emergency Shelter opened in October 1993, the Time Out Thrift Store opened in 1998 and transitional housing units were purchased in 2000.
Time Out remains the only comprehensive domestic violence emergency shelter program available in Gila County.
Whispering Hope Ranch Foundation had $3,157 in donations through the AZ Gives program as of April 14. It provides healing to those with special needs through the wonders of camp, the beauty of nature and the human-animal connection.
Whispering Hope Ranch, the only camp facility in Arizona designed and built expressly for those with special needs.
Programs at WHRF help children with special needs focus on their abilities, not their disabilities. It gives them the ability to ride one of the gentle horses in adapted saddles; the ability to feel weightless in the facility’s special wheelchair swings; the ability to participate in sports they often have to watch from the sidelines; the ability to change their narrative from, “I can’t” to “I can!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!