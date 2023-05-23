Local donors’ gifts totaling $29,000 directly impacted more than 14 Eastern Arizona College Payson students.
Many of the scholarship recipients of the Friends of Rim Country Gila Community College attended a ceremony on campus on May 5 to celebrate.
“The scholarships were awarded to a variety of majors, including Nursing, Theatre Arts, Business, and Elementary Education with the purpose of encouraging the ideals of higher education in Payson,” said Veronica Volk, vice chair of the FRCGCC.
The FRCGCC organization has raised funds for scholarships for a decade. Since its founding in 2013, FRCGCC has raised $160,000 to help EAC- Payson students attain their dreams or change a career path. Volk said the scholarship celebration was a great way to celebrate the organization’s 10th year.
This year’s scholarship fund received a significant boost from the Rim Country Camera Club, Payson Book Festival, and Soroptimist of Zane Grey Country, but the donations from individuals filled in the rest.
“The best part about these scholarships is that all the money stays right here in Payson and promotes local talent. Many of our graduates plan to stay in Payson after graduation and work in our local hospital, schools, and businesses,” said Volk.
Volk is herself a home-grown employee of EAC- Payson. Volk graduated from Payson High School and now works in administration. Volk took dual credit courses at EAC- Payson that saved her time and money when she attended Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff.
She now gives back by serving on the FRCGCC board.
“With the organization’s commitment to promoting local talent and supporting education in Payson, every dollar donated will help make a positive impact on the future of the community,” she said.
The Friends of Rim Country is a designated 501c3 charitable organization, which means that donors may receive a dollar-for-dollar credit on their Arizona State income taxes up to $800 married or $400 single.
Those who wish to donate to the Friends of Rim Country can do so in person at 201 N. Mud Springs Road or through HS website, www.FriendsofRimCountryGCC .org
