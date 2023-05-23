FRCGCC Schoalrship recipients
Buy Now

Friends of Rim Country Gila Community College gave out $29,000 to more than 14 students as scholarships. This year, the organization celebrates its 10th year supporting students. So far, FRCGCC raised $160,000 for local Rim Country students.

 Veronica Volk

Local donors’ gifts totaling $29,000 directly impacted more than 14 Eastern Arizona College Payson students.

Many of the scholarship recipients of the Friends of Rim Country Gila Community College attended a ceremony on campus on May 5 to celebrate.

Contact the reporter at mnelson@payson.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.