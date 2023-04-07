The Zane Grey AZ Youth Advancement Committee had a 240-person crowd in February at its annual banquet.

The effort raised $150,000 to help local youth programs, such as local sports, and those programs that promote firearms safety, training, responsible firearms ownership, competitive shooting and more.

