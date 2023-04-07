The packed to capacity Mazatzal Casino dining room for the annual Zane Grey AZ Youth Advancement Committee banquet. Guests played games and bid on various items to help Rim Country’s youth. The event raised $150,000.
The Zane Grey AZ Youth Advancement Committee had a 240-person crowd in February at its annual banquet.
The effort raised $150,000 to help local youth programs, such as local sports, and those programs that promote firearms safety, training, responsible firearms ownership, competitive shooting and more.
This year’s recipients include the Payson High School football team receiving new uniforms. The Zane Grey AZ Y.A.C. purchased a new pitching machine for the PHS baseball and softball teams. The soccer team received new cameras for training.
“And we bought the Easter Eggs for the Eggstravganza two years in a row,” said Steve Miller, the president of Zane Grey Y.A.C.
The club had a great time raising money at its annual dinner.
“It was at the casino,” said Miller. “We had games, raffles, a live auction, a silent auction and bucket raffles.”
Sponsors ran the gamut from veterinarian Drew Justice to local businessman George Randall, Dan and Sue Wile, and automotive companies, Callahan Auto & Diesel, Pete’s Transmission, and Miller Autoworks. Art Lloyd from the Lloyd Law Group, Bud’s Pluming and Tony Dugan from T&J Seeds also stepped up to sponsor this event that filled the Mazatzal Event Center to capacity.
The event started at 4 p.m. and ended at 9:30. Guests broke out the credit cards and check books to place bids on firearms, quilts, games and more.
Homer Sanders ran the auction and Affordable Firearms Payson was the FFL dealer.
The Mazatzal Hotel and Casino did the catering.
Town Council member Suzy Tubbs-Avakian attended.
Already the Zane Grey AZ Y.A.C. has received a shout out on social media from the PHS football team.
“We wanted to say a huge thank you to the Zane Grey Foundation for their generous donation that allowed us to purchase additional football uniforms,” wrote the coach on Facebook. “This will benefit both JV and Varsity football players. We are so blessed to be a part of a community that helps out our youth.”
The Zane Grey AZ Y.A.C. holds raffles throughout the year on its website: zanegreyazyac.com.
