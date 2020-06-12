The head of a local Republican group says a recent chat with the vice president was a “special moment in life.”
On June 6, Gila County Republican Party Chair Gary Morris was invited to a teleconference with Vice President Mike Pence.
Also on the call were other Arizona residents working on President Trump’s reelection.
Morris believes he was invited to participate because of the successes he has had with rural campaigning. During his time with the Gila County Republican Party, the number of Republican voter registrations has increased 73%.
Of the six persons on the call, Morris was one of three who spoke with Pence. The vice president wanted feedback on the “rural ground game” and Morris described his view on rural campaigning.
“I was pleased that the Trump campaign was genuinely interested in rural voters,” Morris said. “I was also surprised that the vice president was aware of Gila County Republican Party successes, that he was aware that our Payson headquarters was open, and he wished us the best for the grand opening of the headquarters for June 13th,” he said. “The chat was a special moment in life.”
