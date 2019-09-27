Local residents joined millions of protesters worldwide September 20 to demand lawmakers and businesses take action against climate change.
Greta Thunberg, a 16-year-old Swedish girl, sparked the “Climate strikes” in November 2018 by sitting alone with a sign outside the Swedish parliament. Millions of young people and supporters have since joined her call to action.
Thunberg spoke before the United Nations on September 23 demanding world leaders take climate change seriously and act accordingly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!