Hannah Lusk gambled when she got into the whiskey business.
The fourth-generation Rim Country resident followed in the footsteps of the prospectors and adventurers who settled Rim Country, when she sank her life savings into developing and distributing Hannah & Hooch whiskey.
Most of those pioneer prospectors went broke.
But Lusk hit gold.
Specifically, she entered the inaugural TAG Global Spirits Awards in February and won the Gold Medal in American Whiskey — competing with 100 spirits categories against 1,000 global entries.
Her company will receive a gold medal with a certification to display on the Hannah & Hooch bottle.
It was a long journey to this moment.
Lusk was born and raised her, then left for the big city after graduating high school. She returned to Rim Country in 2012.
She followed in the family business of food and found her way to The Rim Club, where she quickly became the food and beverage manager. She trained as a sommelier, then started playing with mixed drinks before settling on the Manhattan as her favorite.
But she didn’t stop there. She blended her own whiskey and added dried cherries to create a drink that satisfied her particular taste. She found a demand.
“I was selling batch cocktails (with) my whiskey,” she said. “People loved it ... I was having fun.”
But she wanted to leave a legacy for her two children. So she created a whiskey brand to sell near and far.
“I wanted to show them you can do anything (and) I wanted to be an inspiration,” she said.
It’s been a difficult path full of bureaucrats, forms and filings she wouldn’t recommend to anyone. However, the TAG awards confirmed it’s been the right one for her.
In its inaugural year, the TAG awards invited international judges with expertise “to evaluate specific categories” in spirits, according to its website. The scoring method created consistency in judging.
Lusk heard about the event through Tony Abou-Ganim, a three-time Iron Chef America champion.
“I initially met Tony through a social media app called ‘Clubhouse’ where we later connected on LinkedIn. He reached out to me through LinkedIn and invited Hannah & Hooch to the event,” said Lusk.
After an anxiety-producing drive to Las Vegas just ahead of a howling snowstorm, Lusk spent a week at the Delano Hotel in Las Vegas. There she met “brand ambassadors, brand owners, ‘Iron Chefs’ and celebrity chefs from around the world” at the tasting event.
The kick-off party had booths with samples of the liquors that had entered the competition.
Liquors included brandies, amari, agave-based spirits, flavored rum along with classics like gin, vodka, tequila and whiskey.
Lusk was most impressed with “a Patron XO Café that is a blend of tequila and Arabica coffee adorned with a smoke bubble that was made with a machine that I can only find in the United Kingdom. It was incredible,” she said.
In the middle of the week, Lusk attended the “Women in Whiskey” event “where we were given a flight of 12 different whiskeys that were presented by whiskey ambassadors; ET Tecosky, U.S. Ambassador for Jack Daniels, Lynn House, who is the National Spirits Specialist and Portfolio Mixologist for Heaven Hill Brands and Bridget Albert, the senior national director of education Beam Suntory,” she said.
“They talked about how to taste whiskey and why each of the 12 brands were special in their own way,” said Lusk.
The last event, the Pink Tie Gala, was also a fundraiser for the Helen David Relief Fund for bartenders who have suffered breast cancer. This first event raised $30,000.
Lusk had hoped to find out about the results at the gala, but she “ran into one of the judges and he mentioned that they were still tallying the results” so she knew she would have to wait.
On March 15, TAG announced the results online.
It was tense for Lusk as she scrolled through the results.
“I looked at all of the winners and came across Hannah & Hooch under ‘Gold’ in the American Whiskey category. I immediately started crying,” she said.
She’s ready to compete again next year and maybe “they will have the winner announced like the Oscars,” she said.
