Arizona has many writers’ groups. One of the oldest, the Arizona Professional Writers, Inc., formerly the Arizona Press Women, Inc. continues as an affiliate of the National Association of Press Women.
APW began in 1953 when female journalists were barred from joining the Phoenix Press Club. So, they started their own group. APW now has both men and women as its members.
Each year it honors an Arizona writer with the Communicator of Achievement Award. For 2020, Rim Country resident Connie Cockrell is the winner. Cockrell is not only an excellent writer, her organization skills have helped bring the Payson Book Festival to Rim Country for the past six years.
With her award, Cockrell received a signed piece of Native American pottery of the “Storyteller doll.” The doll represents telling stories to children. The APW gifts the doll to the winner to remind them of their storytelling achievement.
Cockrell grew up in upstate New York, just outside of Gloversville, before she joined the military at age 18. Her career in the Air Force lasted 20 years. She then worked as a manager at a computer operations company. She has lived in Europe and several places around the United States and now calls Payson home with her husband of more than 45 years, Randy. This background provides a rich setting for Cockrell’s storytelling.
Her writing covers a variety of genres. She has self-published 17 books and has been included in five anthologies. Everydayfiction.com and FrontierTales.com have published her work. She also has a monthly blog and newsletter.
Cockrell has been a member of APW/NFPW since 2014. She has been the Arizona Professional Writers Rim Country Chapter Program chair for the past two years, bringing excellent speakers to Rim Country. APW has chapters in Phoenix, Tucson and in Rim Country.
Connie started the Payson Book Festival in 2014 and has been the primary leader. Her excellent organizing skills bring together more than 80 authors. She coordinates the program, including bringing author workshops to the festival. It has grown to more than 700 participants from all over Arizona.
Connie hikes, writes articles about the outdoors for the Roundup and is a board member of Gila Community College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!