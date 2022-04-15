Every week, Dr. Judith Hunt of the Payson Christian Clinic sees about 15 patients for Long COVID symptoms, from a racing heart, to fainting, brain fog and trouble breathing.
“I’d say it’s about a third of my practice,” she said. “And it’s not just adults.”
She’s seeing a lot of teenagers, but also children as young as 7.
Hunt can’t guess who will get Long COVID symptoms, but the common denominator in each patient’s past was an untreated COVID infection.
She’s not alone in what she’s seeing. Other doctors in town have told her they have a lot of patients with similar symptoms months and even years after getting COVID.
Hunt said COVID affects organs like the heart.
“I’m an internist and I also work with pulmonary (lung function) patients,” she said. “I am seeing autonomic dysfunction, fainting, heart racing, the shortness of breath ... The brain fog and fatigue. It’s incredibly erratic. Especially if they had a good day and then paid for it two days later.”
The autonomic system of the body runs the unconscious functions of heart rate, body temperature, breathing rate, digestion and sensation, such as touch.
COVID seems to damage the nerves of these autonomic functions of the body with life-changing results.
“Many patients have POTS (postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome). It’s debilitating,” said Hunt.
POTS affects from 1 to 3 million people in the U.S. with what is called an orthostatic intolerance. A fancy term for feeling incredibly faint with heart palpitations after standing up from a prone or flat position. This limits physical activity and requires lifestyle changes or migraines and injury from fainting can occur. Women suffer from this illness five times more often than men. Sometimes POTS is the result of genetic disorders such as Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, a condition that affects the connective tissue of the body, but medical professionals have now added COVID to the underlying reasons for this nerve disorder.
Basically, COVID damages the nerves that regulate these normal unconscious bodily functions.
Hunt has seen COVID affect the heart, too.
“COVID affected the muscle and electrical system of the heart. We see patients with heart failure ... and that’s all ages. That’s not all older people,” she said.
Payson lost a 20-something from a heart attack during the last Omicron surge.
Hunt advises anyone who tests positive for COVID to seek medical attention. Ask for the anti-viral medication Paxlovid and take it as soon as possible. Hunt said people only have five days after showing COVID symptoms to get Paxlovid on board or the anti-viral pills are not effective.
Hunt and public health officials fear another COVID surge as the virus has not stopped mutating.
Josh Beck, head of the county’s response to the pandemic, knows there are so many variants floating around it’s only a matter of time before another surge.
Hunt looks at the number of patients in the hospital for COVID to determine the next crisis. So far, hospital visits because of COVID infection have dried up. She is afraid because the government has stopped paying for the uninsured to receive tests for free like those on Medicare, Medicaid and work health insurance. Now, uninsured patients must pay for a test out of pocket. They must also pay for the first appointment to receive the prescription for Paxlovid. If hospitalization is required, the government still covers treatment after diagnosis.
There is an option for those without insurance, however.
“For those who are not insured, the Christian Clinic is providing care with no charge,” said Hunt.
But it’s hard to diagnose COVID because it presents differently than either the flu or a cold, said Hunt.
Patients tell Hunt they feel the influenza infection instantaneously.
“Patients will tell me, ‘At a quarter to 11, I got sick,’” she said.
If a patient has a runny nose, that’s a cold, while influenza does not affect the nose. It instead attacks the lungs.
COVID doesn’t have a switch.
“It is more insidious,” said Hunt.
A person can feel crummy at night and then wake up feeling fine for a day or more only to have COVID return with a vengeance.
That creates a timing issue for the anti-viral treatment, but monoclonals can help for those with severe immuno-compromised systems.
Hunt said those with cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, transplants, multiple sclerosis or other immuno-compromised systems can receive an intravenous or injection of monoclonal anti-bodies.
But immuno-compromised patients can also receive a preventative monoclonal antibody called Evusheld before they are infected. This treatment is for those who did not respond well to the vaccines, but still seek protection from COVID infection.
It is also free from the government, said Hunt.
To contact the Christian Clinic, call 928-468-2209.
