Dave Hallock still tears up when he thinks of Dec. 27, 2022.
“I was going to Round Valley to scout out a couple sites for the Christmas bird count,” he said.
He took his trusty buddy Dakota, the tri-color Australian shepherd, along for the ride. Hallock and his wife Diane Brown had adopted Dakota a year earlier from the Humane Society of Central Arizona.
“We just went on the trail — me and Dakota,” said Hallock. “He sniffs a lot, so he was behind me about 10 or 15 yards.”
About a quarter mile in on the trail off Gibson Ranch Road, Hallock noticed Dakota wasn’t with him.
And so started a 12-day saga that eventually drew in hundreds of people.
“It’s a miracle the way everyone came together looking for this dog,” said Amy Bretherton, a friend of the owners. She said 700 people engaged on the Payson News & Community Chat FB Page.
Hallock can’t figure it out how Dakota managed to wander so far he couldn’t find him – although he looked for Dakota all day and into the night.
“I kept wondering what could have happened, if he was taken by someone or killed by a lion or coyote,” said Hallock. “Everything was going through our heads, often the worst-case scenario.”
Fortunately, he encountered Anne Walsten as he drove down a dirt road, looking for his lost pooch.
Walsten asked what he was doing and Hallock told her his sad tale.
She joined in the search for Dakota that first night and in the days that followed. They swapped phone numbers and spoke often.
Hallock kept returning to the site – including a difficult search in a steep ravine off Gibson Ranch Road because, “Dakota is attracted to water.”
Still nothing.
Meanwhile, Brown started reaching out on social media for help.
Soon the story made the rounds on Payson Facebook pages.
“Actually, it was Marsha Crabtree who posted Dakota’s picture on a Facebook page for lost pets,” said Brown.
Hallock also put up flyers around Round Valley, with a picture and description of where Dakota was last seen.
“Something I came across on someone’s website said 80% of lost dogs are found within a mile of where they got lost,” said Hallock. “I couldn’t see him running off. If he did, he would go towards home.”
But Highway 87, all of Payson and the East Verde River lay between Round Valley and Dakota’s home in East Verde Park.
The winter hit with a succession of snowstorms. It seemed increasingly hopeless.
And then on Jan. 8, the phone rang.
“Do you have a lost dog?” asked Joy Dillehay, yet another worried stranger who had seen Hallock’s flyers. She said she and her husband Glenn had seen a dog at the bottom of the gulch off Gibson Creek Road.
“It is a very steep muddy, rocky drop down there,” said Brown.
Hallock had searched that same gulch without success. But he immediately called Walsten who went with him to meet the Dillehays at the gulch.
Joy and Glenn were already there – staring down at Dakota stuck in the mud at the bottom of a 200-foot drop.
“He was lying at the bottom flat,” said Brown.
She’s 80 and Hallock is 70. Neither of them could go down to get Dakota.
So, the Dillehays quickly rounded up five young men ready and willing to climb down to get the muddy and exhausted Dakota.
Walsten brought a hay net used to carry bales of hay, but Joy and Glenn had a plastic litter that worked better. The rescuers got Dakota into the litter, hauled him up the side of the gully and placed him tenderly into Hallock and Brown’s truck.
“He was hypothermic,” said Brown.
She had brought a container of leftover chicken.
“He went through that immediately,” she said.
At home Dakota just kept “eating and eating. We don’t think he had any food,” said Brown.
“It took him a full week before he was playful again,” said Hallock.
As the couple recounted the whole story, Dakota lay close to Brown. “He is wonderful,” she said. “We never had one that was quite this wonderful.”
But then – wonderful comes in all shapes and sizes.
Strangers on a dirt road.
Young men with an improvised litter.
Seven hundred friends on Facebook.
It’s enough to make you cry.
