With wildfire lapping at Payson’s borders each year, 50 residents showed up at volunteer recruitments for the Payson Fire Adaptive Committee with an interest in protecting the town.
Firewise, the practice of clearing brush and fallen duff at least six feet from every home, removes more than 80% of the threat to a home burning from wildfire.
But it’s hard physical labor to cut and remove brush. Hiring a company costs money those on a fixed income just don’t have.
A group of people have decided to start somewhere. The Payson Fire Adaptive Committee, in partnership with the Town of Payson Fire Department, have met for years to address Payson’s Firewise challenges.
Already the committee has success under its belt formulating a Firewise code adopted by the Payson Town Council last year, after years of failure in front of the council.
Now they hope to expand what they do to identify and aid property owners in the removal of tree branches, brush and grass to adapt the town to meet wildfire.
In two separate volunteer recruitment meetings 50 people showed up to find out what they could do to help Firewise the town.
Board member Shirley Dye explained the many volunteer opportunities from education to finding a way to get the clearing work done.
The committee plans to train and educate volunteers as public information officers.
Dye suggested volunteers could then “go to a presentation (at) the chamber of commerce” or other clubs and organizations to explain Firewise.
Dye said the committee plans to make a video ad for the movie theater.
“We have been planning to show “Paradise” the movie,” she said.
Anyone with marketing experience is welcome to sign up.
The Fire Adaptive Committee also requires help identifying lots that need clearing. Dye hopes to have a list of people with special needs like those with large animals or a disability to help during and evacuation.
Dye has even bigger ideas.
“We can identify those people with hand radios and walkie talkies. Then we are going to need to rely on these people,” she said.
The new Firewise code gives town staff what it needs to enforce compliance in cleaning up lots, but Payson Fire prefers to use education to inspire people to Firewise.
“Education and respect are a lot more powerful than fear,” said Payson Fire Chief David Staub.
No matter how much education and organization, the issue boils down to the cost of Firewising a property. It scares many off from even trying.
Fuels Manager Kevin McCully has served as the liaison for the committee and the fire department. He has access to grants that would help to pay 90% of the cost to Firewise a property.
But potential volunteer Jeff Robbins pointed out a homeowner must pay the whole bill up front, a huge burden for those on a fixed income.
Dye agreed the cost hinders many in town from Firewising their properties. The committee hopes to address that issue but is not sure of how.
Robbins suggested the town launch a grant program for property owners to take out a loan for as much as $1,000 then pay it back if they receive the 90% grant reimbursement.
“The town of Prescott put up $10,000 as a continued line item towards this effort,” he said.
Committee member Darlene Younker agreed the council needs to step up to help solve the Firewise cost issue.
“I can tell you ... if our town burns down, everything else we do means nothing. You will not have your businesses and schools — you will not have a town,” she said.
Please call Shirley Dye at 928-951-6774, or the Payson Fire Department at 928-474-5242, for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!