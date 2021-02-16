Doctor’s office or drive-thru vaccination clinic?
The number of places to receive a COVID-19 vaccination in Gila County have increased, along with confusion over where to go and who to call — and how to get through to the call center.
Michael O’Driscoll, director of Gila County’s Health and Emergency Management Department, along with Josh Beck, the lead on the county’s response to the pandemic, explained the various phone numbers, emails, websites and physical locations to sign up for a vaccine.
They explained why it’s hard to get through to the call center. Hint — it has something to do with our large neighbor next door, Maricopa County.
So far, Gila County has received enough vaccines to get shots to those in groups 1A and 1B — health care workers, first responders, and teachers — and is now working to vaccinate those 65 years of age and older, also called group 1C.
And this week, the county will host a mass drive-thru vaccine clinic for those 65+ and those in group 1A or 1B. The event takes place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 20-21 at the Payson High School football field, 409 W. Longhorn Road. The goal is to administer 2,000 Moderna vaccines to Gila County residents.
After receiving a shot, the county juggles these first dose vaccinations with those receiving the second dose. Usually, after the first dose, the patient receives a date for their second dose. For those who had information entered directly into the state database, however, the system generates an email to contact the person when they’re scheduled for their follow-up shot appointment.
It gets a little complicated because each group has a different path to receiving a vaccine.
In the northern part of the county, three local medical providers offer vaccines.
“Banner (Health Clinic) is administering the vaccine to 65 years and older, only,” said O’Driscoll.
Banner asks the community to sign up for an appointment through its online portal: https://www.bannerhealth.com/staying-well/health-and-wellness/wellness/covid/gila-county-vaccine.
But don’t be surprised if nothing is available.
“Currently, their clinic is booked out until the end of February and more will become available soon for the first week of March,” said Beck.
Dr. Ali Askari’s office has offered to help those 65 and above who do not have access to technology — as well as those from the 1A and 1B groups who have not yet received their vaccine.
His office is located at 1106 N. Beeline Highway in Payson.
Askari helps those who do not have access to a computer or the internet through the phone. In fact, his office prefers contact through the phone. Call 928-474-5286 for more information.
But if access to a cellphone or email is easier, vaccine seekers may contact Dr. Askari’s office by emailing bjackson@azmds.net or text 928-978-2745.
Another doctor helping to vaccinate is Dr. Alan Michels and his team at the Ponderosa Family Care clinic, at 127 E. Main St., Suite D in Payson. Call or text 928-978-9168 for an appointment.
“They should have 100 or 200 appointments at each place,” said Beck of the vaccine allotments.
County officials hope people call for appointments, for the private practitioners have the same pressure as the county to distribute at least 80% of their vaccines or risk receiving fewer doses.
To pre-register for the event at PHS this weekend, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/VacEvent_Payson. Once complete, you will receive an invitation to register Tuesday morning. Starting Tuesday, the county will open a call center to assist those residents unfamiliar with computers to make appointments. Call 928-402-8888 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. If you receive a message that the phone line is disconnected, all eight lines are busy. Try again in a few minutes.
If none of these options seems to fit, O’Driscoll recommends calling the county’s COVID-19 vaccination call center. In northern Gila County the phone number is 928-402-4335.
O’Driscoll admits when the county published this number, the call center got overwhelmed. Those unable to get through heard a message that this phone number was no longer in use.
“It’s a function of CenturyLink, when all lines are busy you will get a message,” said O’Driscoll.
The county has tried to resolve the problem, but that doesn’t seem to be possible. Instead, O’Driscoll asks the community to continue to call to try to get through during the call center’s hours of operation, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
“Early morning seems to have fewer calls,” he said.
Another reason the call center is overwhelmed, Maricopa County residents.
O’Driscoll explained the residents of Phoenix have such an interest in getting a vaccine they fill up appointments quickly.
“When they opened up (appointments for) the stadium in Phoenix, they filled 21,000 appointments in nine minutes,” said Beck.
So great is the demand, Maricopa residents seek vaccinations outside their own counties, including Gila.
The online form to apply for an appointment in Gila County through the state software system created the problem, said Beck.
Although Gila County is “almost rude” about how many times the online form through the state system tells people they will not get a vaccination appointment if they are not a Gila County resident, they still sign up, said Beck.
“One woman has signed up four times,” he said.
Beck said despite receiving an email to explain why they cannot receive a vaccination in Gila County, Maricopa residents call for an explanation, which ties up the lines further.
“It’s not that we can’t keep up, everyone who gets an email wants to understand why,” he said.
So far, Gila County has purged about 1,000 Maricopa residents from the state’s online appointment system.
Beck says it is possible to fix the state’s online registration software program.
“You can use case logic,” he said.
That type of program will kick a user off of a form once they click “no,” but the state has told Beck they cannot fix that problem for various reasons.
Until something changes, Beck and O’Driscoll ask residents interested in receiving a vaccine to have patience and persistence reaching out for an appointment.
