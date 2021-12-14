You can see the small painting of the pink lilies stuck in a Dr. Pepper can from just about every room in artist Karen Clontz’s Payson home.
It’s odd to see so beautiful a flower jutting from so humble a can, but the pink lily glows with a lifetime of love and loss. The story of that painting has made more than one steely eyed art critic cry.
“You just can’t allow yourself to grieve and go into this horrible place,” said Clontz.
Clontz paints in the tole or decorative painting style. She fell in love with tole painting later in life after raising her four boys, then marrying her second husband. She paints luminous compositions on metal, leather, wood — even feathers. The term tole comes from the French art of painting on tin. Clontz’s paintings adorn every corner of her house — including teapots, plates and furniture.
The subjects reflect her love of animals, flowers and family. Her Kansas roots show up repeatedly through images from the prairie.
Clontz came to painting in a roundabout way. Her second husband competes in western shooting and asked her to join in. She politely refused.
“I said, ‘Well, I think we need separate hobbies.’”
Clontz had always had a creative flair. First, she tried the fabric arts.
“I refused to take art in school, but I did take sewing classes,” she said.
Raising her kids, she sewed all the clothes for her family, but put down the sewing kit after her boys left the house.
But then “someone invited me to a free oil class. It only took one class, and I was in love with oil painting,” said Clontz.
She found people willing to teach her the basics from the ground up.
“In tole painting, they think up projects, then they teach it to you step by step,” she said.
She found she loves playing with color and surfaces.
Her painting over the fireplace of a rainbow plunging into the desert illustrates her mastery.
“There is a matte finish spray that puts a very light layer of lacquer,” she said. “When you spray this, it not only helps to dry the oils, so you can put another layer on; the varnish protects it.”
The rainbow glows even with the lights off, the layers of color imparting an ethereal quality.
For other pieces of art, Clontz skips the varnish and paints directly on the surface.
“The Indian on the horse is on leather,” she said.
Paintings of hummingbirds and flowers grace porcelain plates, notebooks and canvas.
She has a portrait of her father with the work horses he raised into his 90s.
“This is of his last barn and team of horses,” she said. “He was only talking to the team, and I was just snapping pictures. He died in August of that year, 1993.
Her mother and father had a love story in which joy mingled with suffering and loss with hard work — all of which animates her paintings now.
“We grew up so poor,” she said.
Born in 1938, she was 14 before her family had running water and electricity. Her parents fell in love as teenagers and were cast out by their families — and so started their long marriage living in a boxcar. But their love proved true and enduring. Her father brightened the boxcar — and all their homes to come — with flowers he plucked for his one true love.
“We didn’t have the money for vases, so he would go to the trash pile and pick out a can. Probably green beans,” she said.
He would find prairie flowers and fill the can for his wife.
Tragedy stuck the family when Clontz’s mother came down with polio, which left her nearly helpless. The children lived with relatives for a time and Clontz and her five brothers and sisters had to take on responsibilities early. “We were raised to take care of my mom,” she said.
Her father worked odd jobs until he could save up enough to buy a winch truck and start a construction business. Eventually, he saved enough money to buy 14 acres and build a house, barn and gas station.
But in 1958, a tornado destroyed everything down to the foundations.
So he rebuilt — and documented oil business for museums.
“He could name every part on an oil rig, especially the old wooden ones,” she said.
His contacts led him to work as the county roads supervisor, then he built wagons and stagecoaches and started a business taking tourists out onto a surviving stretch of prairie.
“We would cook up a big stew for dinner,” said Clontz. “For breakfast we did biscuits in Dutch ovens and bacon in big frying pans.”
She fell in love with the prairie flowers and noticed that “we always had sunflowers and hollyhocks around the house,” but didn’t learn why until a few weeks after her mother died at 79 “which was unheard of post-polio,” she said.
She went to her mother’s grave a few weeks after the funeral and discovered a can with prairie flowers in it.
“Now I understand,” she said. “My dad would bring mom flowers or more like weeds, home with him. He would plant them where she could see them from the kitchen window. She spent a lot of time in the kitchen.”
So, when she died, he kept a tin can of flowers on her grave until shortly before he died.
Clontz learned more about grief and love when she lost her youngest and oldest sons.
“The good Lord knows when people need to be in a better place,” she said. “I choose to remember that way.”
She also remembers through her paintings.
She made the Dr. Pepper vase painting after her second son died. She sought comfort in a week-long artists retreat. When she returned, “My husband came to pick me up at the airport and brought the flowers in the can,” she said.
Her house brims with love and memories — and art.
Now, she’s put that art to another purpose — raising money for the Payson Senior Center. A group of local folk artists now holds the Handcrafter’s Club art sale twice a year to raise money. The show includes wood work, quilts, furniture, paintings and other crafts. Each show raises about $1,500, which all goes to the senior center.
“Now, I’m doing my art to help others,” she said.
Because life has taught her well. Life’s varnished layers of love and grief glow in the dark — and love, like a pink lily, can turn life’s empty bean cans into art.
