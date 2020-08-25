With vehicles zipping by on the Beeline Highway, Main Street merchants for years have complained no one knows they’re there and should turn down the street.
So they are going big. The Main Street Guild is looking at building an arch at the entrance of Main Street.
“I’ve commissioned Donn Morris to do a rendering for promotional purposes,” said Minette Hart, president of the guild.
About 10 merchants from the street decided on the arch as they met on the Oxbow Saloon patio on Aug. 17 to eat pizza and discuss their upcoming Olde Main Street Days penciled in for Oct. 2-4.
The plan calls for raising funds through raffle tickets for the arch.
Andy Romance, who used to run an engineering firm on Main Street and once served as a Payson town council member, suggested they use materials “selected for Main Street” in previous improvements — rock, steel and wood.
He said improvements really make a difference.
“The community needs to recognize we’ve done a lot,” he said of the decreased crime and blight in the area.
Excited they had a goal, the merchants got back to the pressing problem of whipping Olde Main Street Days into a success in the middle of a pandemic.
“Because we planned this and we’re having a party ... you got to be prepared,” said Hart.
The trouble is, not enough merchants on the street have signed up to participate in the fall festival.
“We would really like to see a lot of stuff on the street,” said Hart.
Mary Hanson, who runs the Oxbow, pitched having lots of food trucks.
“I have a list of 14,” she said.
It’s great to have the food trucks, but if the merchants don’t allow trucks on their property, they have nowhere to go, as this is not a town co-sponsored event. If the guild wanted to put booths or trucks at Green Valley Park, it would have to apply for permits and pay for event insurance. Those fees would cut into any profits from the event. To keep costs down, the guild asks merchants to set up vendors, either food or crafts, on their property.
Hanson lamented that merchants discourage vendors because, “businesses on this street charge $250 a day.”
That frustrates Hanson.
“If you wanted the vendor in your parking lot, then price it where the vendor wants to be,” she said.
Last year, the guild suggested charging $50 or giving spaces for free.
“It is about building something,” said Hart. She hopes the event will drive the public into the local stores to see what they have available. The guild also hopes the event showcases local art and craft vendors.
The guild hopes more Main Street merchants will take part at the next meeting on Sept. 7 at 5:15 p.m. on the Oxbow Saloon patio.
Interested businesses can contact Hart at 928-978-1119 or Art.minette@gmail.com.
