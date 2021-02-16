There’s something about a grand entrance and nothing says grand better than an archway.
The Main Street Guild believes the perfect place for an archway is near the intersection of Main Street and Highway 87.
Months ago, Guild members decided to plan for an archway to announce that something special lies down Main Street — if visitors would just take that turn off the highway. During events in the fall and winter, the Guild raised money for the proposed arch with raffles. Now they hope to increase donations and partnerships.
The group discussed further design and fundraising plans during its Feb. 8 meeting, along with how to make Olde Main Street Days extra special this year — such as closing down the street for horse-drawn carriage rides.
But the design costs for the archway could run into the thousands of dollars, so the group decided to write a proposal to the town for financial support.
Minette Hart, chair of the Guild, offered to sketch out a design to present to the members at their meeting in March.
“Ours will have a stone base that each side will rise up from to match the stone that is already there — you know, the short stone walls with horse and rider on them,” said Hart.
The members asked Andy Romance, a former town councilor and engineer and current owner of the Romance Cottage on Main Street, to write up a proposal to submit to the Town of Payson for funds.
But the Guild won’t solely rely on the town.
“Rim Country BBQ and others are open to hosting fundraisers,” said Hart.
The members then took a moment to discuss the new county courthouse that will sit a block away from Main Street on Frontier.
Which prompted Romance to ask, “What are the designated historical boundaries for design review?”
According to Payson, anything from the Beeline Highway to Green Valley Park, Frontier Street to the Event Center and properties that face the Beeline in that area are within the Main Street redevelopment zoning. The town has zoned the area to encourage the development of walk-up shops.
Hart explained the new courthouse will not be metal, but constructed of man-made wood/Masonite.
“It will possibly incorporate some murals, and of course, landscaping,” said Hart.
(1) comment
It would have been nice if the new County building under construction had been designed with a simple western façade instead of a stark metal construction that looks like a cross between an industrial building and an airplane hanger. It seems the County isn't talking to the town Were the planners all from Globe?
