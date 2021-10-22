The OxBow will host a Trunk or Treat event on Oct. 31. It will also host a meeting on Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. to discuss what the town might consider doing with the Main Street Fire Station. On Nov. 27, the Guild will host its annual Christmas Tree Lighting. For more information call Mary Hanson at 928-978-5778 or Minette Hart at 928-978-1119.
The Main Street Merchants Guild met Oct. 12 to discuss the proposed sale of the Main Street fire station.
Just before their meeting, the town announced it was keeping the building and the sale had fallen through.
Still, members of the guild said they were upset with how the town had handled the situation, including meeting behind closed doors to discuss the sale.
Guild President Minette Hart said she has concerns about “the procedure that was used and the unsigned press release stating that fire house 11 has been taken off the market for now.”
The guild will have a meeting at the Oxbow Saloon on Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. to discuss things further.
“We had given the town the opportunity to choose between two dates with the deadline being today (Oct. 19) — no word from them — so selected the 16th,” said Hart.
On a happier note, the guild discussed upcoming events.
The Main Street Merchants Guild is a group of business owners that regularly meet to discuss ideas on how to drive customers to their Main Street businesses. The fall and winter have the heaviest schedule of events.
This year, The Oxbow will anchor a Trunk or Treat event for residents from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 31.
In years past, the town held its annual Halloween Trunk or Treat event along Main Street. In recent years, it has shifted the event to the Payson Event Center.
The Main Street Merchants Guild event will have the Serendipity clothing store host a costume contest at 7 p.m.
Kids can ride a train from the Oxbow to Serendipity and back and bring a pumpkin to carve in the Oxbow dining room.
The guild is still looking for trunks and vendors. Please call Mary Hanson at 928-978-5778 or Minette Hart at 928-978-1119 to sign up.
The guild is also ready for the holiday season.
“Our Christmas tree lighting will be Saturday, Nov. 27,” Hart said. “Details to be announced soon.”
