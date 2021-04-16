An Oregon man was arrested Friday for reportedly setting a fire off State Route 87.
Adam Gilliam, 29, reportedly admitted to starting a fire with a lighter on 87 near the intersection of State Route 260 on the Mogollon Rim near Blue Ridge, according to the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office.
Passing motorists reported seeing a fire in the forest.
One motorist stopped and attempted to extinguish the fire.
During this process, the witness noticed a suspicious person, later identified as Gilliam, near the fire.
Shortly after, an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper arrived and detained Gilliam.
During the deputy’s interview with Gilliam, he admitted to starting the fire with a lighter he had in his possession.
Firefighters successfully extinguished the fire, which was described as approximately 30 feet in diameter.
Gilliam was arrested on charges of illegal burning of wildland and refusing to provide a truthful name.
