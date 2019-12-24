Payson Police officers defused what could have been an explosive situation Friday.
Just before 11 a.m. Dec. 20, Jeffery Wayne Munk, 58, a transient, reportedly entered a home in the 900 block of West Chatham Drive without permission, according to a Payson Police Department press release.
Munk reportedly barricaded himself in the home.
“Entry was made by the officers and the situation was able to be defused,” said Police Chief Ron Tischer. “There were concerns of possible explosive items on the subject.”
The PPD called in the Department of Public Safety’s bomb squad and nearby residents were evacuated for a short time as a precaution.
Munk was subsequently arrested on six counts of depositing explosives.
Additionally, Munk was booked into the Gila County Jail on charges of weapons misconduct-prohibited possessor and criminal trespass.
Tischer thanked the Gila County Sheriff’s Office, DPS and Tonto Apache Police Department for their help.
Munk was found guilty in the Navajo County Superior Court of attempted aggravated assault on a police officer in 2016, according to online court records.
