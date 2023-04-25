Payson police officers pulled a badly burned man from his home Monday night after a fire erupted in the man’s garage, engulfing the home and badly damaging a neighboring property.

Neighbors said around 8:30 p.m., they heard a loud explosion come from the residence, in the 500 block of East Eckles Street, behind Tractor Supply.

