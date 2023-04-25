Payson police officers pulled a badly burned man from his home Monday night after a fire erupted in the man’s garage, engulfing the home and badly damaging a neighboring property.
Neighbors said around 8:30 p.m., they heard a loud explosion come from the residence, in the 500 block of East Eckles Street, behind Tractor Supply.
Don (who did not give his last name), lives across the street on Bentley Court. He said his wife ran into their bedroom and “she said the neighbor’s house is on fire!”
Don went outside and “I saw his home just go boom and it was burning really hot. It went up the trees and set his house (pointing to the neighbor’s second story home) on fire.”
Officers Barr and Marlowe were the first emergency responders to respond. When they arrived, the home was completely engulfed, said Police Chief Ron Tisher.
“Without hesitation, they began inquiring of the neighbors who had gathered outside the homes if anyone was inside either residence. They were told no and that the occupant had moved,” he said. “Regardless, Officer Barr approached the engulfed home and began yelling out.”
Barr heard a man call for help. He found a disabled elderly man who had crawled to a side door.
The man was burned and could not move further without help, Tischer said.
“Officer Barr and Officer Marlowe carried the male subject to safety where he was transported to the hospital. Very quickly after doing so that portion of the home was also engulfed in flames.”
Don said the man stored an electric wheelchair in the home’s garage/carport and he was on oxygen.
Payson Fire Capt. Chad Richey said the cause of the fire is still under investigation as well as where it started, but it appears to have started in the attached carport.
Richey said when firefighters arrived, they could see the man’s home was already a total loss, so they focused their efforts on saving the two-story home next door.
Firefighters got into the attic and worked tiredly to get the flames out and keep the fire from spreading.
Richey said they were successful and saved the home from total destruction.
On Facebook, Chris Woolwine, said the side of the two-story home that burned included her daughter Ivy’s room.
“We are very devastated, but very lucky it didn’t have late at night. Ivy might not of gotten out,” she wrote.
Besides Payson, Hellsgate, Pine-Strawberry, Waterwheel and Christopher Kohls responded to the second alarm blaze.
Richey stated they received a great response from their neighboring partners. No firefighters were injured.
An update on the man's condition was not avertible as of press time.
