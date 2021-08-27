A man was killed when he jumped from a semi Thursday morning that had caught fire on State Route 87.
About 5:40 a.m., the man was driving on the 87 near milepost 226 when his semi-truck experienced a mechanical issue, which started a fire, according to Bart Graves, an Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesperson.
“The driver jumped from the moving semi-truck and suffered fatal injuries,” he said.
The name of the driver had not been released as of press time as officers were still notifying next of kin. The highway was closed for several hours Thursday as crews worked to remove the semi and complete their investigation.
