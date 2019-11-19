An El Mirage man died in a motorcycle accident south of Payson Sunday.
Gary Dean Leamaster, 58, was traveling southbound on State Route 87 when, for unknown reasons, his Honda motorcycle left the roadway in a right-hand curve, according to the Department of Public Safety.
Leamaster was ejected from the motorcycle and died on scene at milepost 214 near Sunflower, according to DPS.
Around 4 p.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation put out a notification that southbound 87 was closed because of the wreck. Crews reopened one lane around 5 p.m. and the other lane around 7:30 p.m.
