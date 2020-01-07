A 23-year-old man unfamiliar with Rim Country, wandered to his death last week while out hunting with a friend.
Bre Reh of Glendale drove up the Young Road Dec. 31 with a friend to hunt squirrels.
It was the first time he had reportedly gone hunting and only the second time he had ever been on Forest Road 288, said Johnny Holmes, Gila County Sheriff’s Office deputy and search and rescue coordinator.
The men pulled just off the roadway and Reh reportedly left to chase after some squirrels he had spotted around 9 a.m., taking his friend’s dog, a pit bull mix with him, Holmes said. He had a .22-caliber rifle with him, a jacket and a lighter, but nothing else, leaving his phone behind in the vehicle.
When Reh didn’t return by 1 p.m., his friend, who had stayed in the vehicle the entire time, started yelling and honking. He drove up and down the roadway, shouting and asking other hunters if they had seen Reh. No one had spotted him.
Reh’s friend drove to the Valley and returned the next day with another vehicle that could better traverse the snowy, icy dirt roads. He continued to look for Reh, spotting his tracks in the snow several times. But each time, the tracks would peter out.
Reh’s friend again returned to the Valley and Reh’s family was notified that he was missing.
The family went to the local police station to report Reh missing, but found the station was closed because it was New Year’s Day. Unaware they could call 911 to report him missing, the family waited and returned to the station the next day. Authorities directed them to call the GCSO. At 11 a.m. Jan. 2, Holmes got the call.
He said there was a language barrier, which made it difficult to communicate what had happened, but an interpreter helped the family explain were Reh was last seen.
Search and rescue volunteers from the south end of the county helped look along with the Globe Posse and the Department of Public Safety Ranger helicopter.
Crews found Reh’s tracks traveling through the Elks Youth Camp, a children’s summer camp with bunkhouses.
Holmes said it was odd Reh didn’t get into any of the structures for shelter. He said it appears he just walked through the camp and continued into the forest.
They picked Reh’s tracks up on Forest Road 284 toward Workman Creek.
Crews hiked up several hills in the area, but deep snow forced them back down each time.
Crews returned Friday to look and follow his tracks, but snow thwarted their efforts.
On Saturday, Holmes called on Tonto Rim Search and Rescue in Payson, who sent a crew of volunteers, including some with their horses.
A team on mules, including Joe Bowman and Dan Green, went up the 284 road and roughly 6.5 miles from the 288 road, just over the top of a hill, volunteers heard a dog barking and spotted tracks.
The dog snarled at the search and rescue volunteers and it took some persuading for it to allow volunteers to check the area, Holmes said.
They found Reh’s body nearby under a grouping of trees, just a few feet of the 284 road. Alicia Keller, from TRSAR, said no vehicles could go up the road because of the deep snow.
Holmes said it appears Reh wandered, at points, up the 284 road, up a ridge and back down near the Workman Creek falls. He likely froze to death.
He reminded hunters and visitors never to hike without a pack, a clear plan and telling someone where you are going.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!