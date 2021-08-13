The flashlight pierced the darkness of the attic.
There were cobwebs and dust bunnies, but 12-year-old Charlie Seraphin saw something else.
“Someone had taken copper wire and strung it back and forth the entire underside of the roof. The roof of the house was an antenna. Changed my life,” said the host of Rim Country’s radio station KMOG’s The Forum as he reflected on his strange and magical journey.
Seraphin’s discovery happened just after his life was turned upside down.
“My dad died when I was 12,” he said. “I was devastated. Twelve is a real hard age to lose your best friend.”
The family had lived in a small town in rural Wisconsin. His parents ran a small grocery store, the only shop in the area.
“It was 24/7. We’d get a knock in the middle of the night to ask for milk,” said Seraphin. “When my dad died, my mom said, ‘That’s it.’”
She up and moved Seraphin and his three brothers and sister into a small two-story home in town.
“We’re in the frozen tundra, the north central part of Wisconsin, 250 miles from Milwaukee. We saw the northern lights,” said Seraphin.
Seeking solace in the shadow of grief, Seraphin pulled out the family’s old Zenith radio and hooked it up to the copper antenna. A whole new world opened for the silent listener. He heard rock ’n’ roll, news, agriculture reports, sports and so much more — grabbing signals from across the country.
“I was fascinated. I had a connection to the outside world no one else had,” he said. “I was totally engrossed.”
Years of training
Before starting high school, a senior invited Seraphin to his radio show.
“I was representing the incoming freshman class,” said Seraphin.
He gulped, gathered his courage and started his next life — no longer the silent listener.
Impressed, the station manager asked if he was interested in radio.
“Basically, I went over the top and said ‘I will be in the top markets,’” said Seraphin.
The chutzpah impressed the station owner, but Seraphin had to start at the bottom.
“I literally swept and mopped floors,” he said.
He learned a lot. The station staff showed him how to dub a reel on a cartridge and how to operate the gates board.
Then, one of those great career breaks happened.
“Just before my 14th birthday, the nighttime disc jockey got drafted to go to Vietnam. It was 1964,” he said.
He was hooked, enfolded in the relationship with the audience.
He worked on his voice.
He picked up extra shifts.
He learned to interview.
He thought always of those silent listeners.
In college, he worked at three different stations.
By his senior year, he was news director with a staff of news reporters.
Seraphin had serious radio chops.
Radio career
He never wanted to do anything else — and grabbed every opportunity.
First a stint in Milwaukee.
Then a rock ’n’ roll disc jockey in San Francisco.
Then news director for K101 in San Francisco.
Then the jump up to news director at KCBS.
“I went from working with a small staff of four or five to 50 people,” he said.
“We had an incredible run for seven years,” he said. “We took the emphasis from press release repetition and crime beat to an issue-oriented approach.”
He created “think pieces” and gave reporters time to develop an in-depth issue-driven story.
Big stories came, like the kidnapping of a child walking home from school.
“They never found the child,” he said. “It was a relatively new type of crime in our culture.”
More and more listeners tuned in for the content.
“It’s ratings and revenue,” said Seraphin. “The more listeners, the more you can charge for ads.”
The network then promoted Seraphin to general manager in Los Angeles.
“It was pretty unusual for a news director to get promoted to general manager,” he said.
Ever restless, eager for new audiences, he made the jump to Dallas. “I was the vice president and general manager of KRID. It’s one of the oldest stations in America.”
His station covered big stories, such as the Branch Davidians and David Koresh, the tragic shootout between federal agents and a cult compound full of women and children.
“He had serious mental health issues,” said Seraphin, who spoke directly with Koresh in order to beg for the release of the children inside. Koresh would only trust speaking to the staff at KRID.
KRID also helped negotiate a ceasefire so the ATF could remove its dead agents after a fire fight with the compound.
“I really did feel an obligation to everyone’s safety,” said Seraphin.
Finding Payson and radio again
But working in big, corporate settings comes with its cost. So does ambition.
He jumped to a station in San Diego for a big pay boost. But the station got sold.
“I was fired for the first time,” he said.
So he jumped from radio — to sales and marketing with the Texas Rangers — and boosted revenues by $21 million.
A long way from the boy in the attic, with copper wires stretched overhead — but after a long and fulfilling career — Seraphin started to think about the next phase.
During a vacation, Seraphin and his wife met a young couple from Arizona who told them they really loved Payson. Soon his wife took to the internet and found a house.
“It had been abandoned with pack rats living in it,” said Seraphin, but they bought it and fixed it up.
They moved to Payson in 2019 to retire.
But something was missing.
The magic world.
The silent listeners.
The great crackle of that communion.
So one morning, Charlie pulled open the front door at KMOG.
Next thing he knew, he was hosting the daily forum hour.
Now he’s back to interviewing local characters, asking skeptical questions of the power brokers, and taking calls from the listeners.
He just can’t stop.
Because he knows that kid is out there, listening in the attic.
