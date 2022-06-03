A Globe man has been sentenced to 120 years in prison for possession of child pornography.
A jury found Thomas Ray Castaneda guilty on 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. Each count carried a mitigated sentence of 12 years.
Judge Bryan B. Chambers sentenced Castaneda May 25, according to Gila County Attorney Bradley D. Beauchamp.
In April 2017, officers searched Castaneda’s home.
“His electronic Dropbox account was also searched and 40 gigabytes of data were discovered, containing over 13,000 images and/or videos, all being sexually exploitive materials of children,” according to Deputy Gila County Attorney Jessica Oortman, who prosecuted the case.
The sentencing range for sexual exploitation of a minor is a range of a minimum of 10 years, a presumptive of 17 years, and a maximum of 27 years in the Arizona Department of Corrections, Beauchamp said.
After trial, the Gila County Probation Department recommended in their pre-sentence report a presumptive sentence of 17 years on each count. The Gila County Attorney’s Office recommended the maximum sentence of 27 years on each count.
Chambers mitigated the sentence because he found the defendant had family support, was capable of employment, contributed to the community, and had no prior criminal history.
Gila County Sheriff’s Office Det. Dickison investigated.
