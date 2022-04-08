A Valley man is recovering after a health scare on the Payson Golf Club March 30.

The man was playing golf with three friends when he had a heart attack at the 17th hole tee box, according to Bobby Davis with the Payson Golf Club.

Davis said one of the foursome performed CPR and revived him.

“Payson PD and the fire department were on site and did an outstanding job,” he said.

The man was airlifted to a hospital.

It was not the first time he had played the course.

Contact the editor at abechman@payson.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.