A crash involving a vehicle that reportedly rolled multiple times Friday night on West Airport Road, killed a man visiting family for the holiday. A 34-year-old California man visiting family for the Thanksgiving holiday was killed in a vehicle accident in west Payson Friday.At 7 p.m. on Nov. 26, the man's vehicle rolled in the 2200 block of West Airport Road.When police and fire arrived, witnesses were attempting to lift the vehicle off of the man, who was ejected when the vehicle rolled, according to the Payson Police Department.Witnesses said the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed, left the roadway and rolled several times. The Huntington Beach man was pronounced deceased at the scene.No other vehicles or witnesses were injured or involved in the crash.Airport Road was closed for approximately three hours while the crash was investigated.Speed was a contributing factor to the crash, officials said. 