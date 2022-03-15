Joe Miller, with Payson Flycasters and one of the key stakeholders in the Four Forest Restoration Initiative (4FRI) effort, was recognized by the Payson Town Council Thursday night.
Mayor Tom Morrissey read a proclamation thanking Miller for his work.
The proclamation read in part, “Joe Miller has made a tremendous impact on the safety of our community and has unselfishly volunteered to work with me and the many members of the stakeholders group he helped organize to address the need for treatment of the forests that ring the Blue Ridge Reservoir and its surrounding forests ...”
Miller, with the Rim Country chapter of Trout Unlimited, has urged the Arizona Corporation Commission to adopt a rule to create “a well-defined market for forest biomass and therefore critical to the long-term success of the broad forest restoration initiatives in Arizona.”
4FRI aims to protect thousands of miles of streams from the effects of catastrophic wildfires in the thick, overgrown forests.
The proclamation continued “Joe Miller, attended meetings of all concerned with the health of northern Arizona forests, near and far representing the Town of Payson and kept the momentum going that eventually brought the law written and shepherded by Senator Sinema into existence which will greatly reduce the threat of catastrophic fire to our surrounding forest ...”
“The Town of Payson recognizes with respect and admiration the contribution of Joe Miller to the Town of Payson.”
Miller played a key role in building and maintaining the unlikely coalition of environmentalists, logging industry representatives and local public officials that made the 4FRI effort unique. In retirement, he proved a diligent and determined advocate for the forest and for endangered riparian areas. He spent countless hours in meetings and conferences, ever genial, endlessly well informed and hopeful. That includes stakeholder meetings, industry groups, Forest Service workshops and more. Always good natured and focused, Miller ensured environmentalists and advocates for fishing and stream health were represented at every level of the discussion.
Mayor Tom Morrissey said the community is filled with talented people working to improve the community and Miller is one of those residents. Morrissey commended Miller for his work to help protect the community from wildfire.
Jim Strogen accepted the award on Miller’s behalf, saying Miller had suffered a stroke and was in a long-term care facility.
“He would really appreciate this,” he said.
