A Gila County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Cole LaBonte and Tonto Rim Search and Rescue volunteers Carol True, Terry Brenneman, Kaleb Turner and Suzanne Evans escort a Marana man to safety after his truck got stuck in a creek Wednesday. night.
A Gila County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Cole LaBonte and Tonto Rim Search and Rescue volunteers Carol True, Terry Brenneman, Kaleb Turner and Suzanne Evans escort a Marana man to safety after his truck got stuck in a creek Wednesday. night.
Just a few days after completing their swift water recertification, local rescuers put that knowledge to the test Wednesday night when they helped a motorist stuck in a creek.
A Marana man was driving to a Whispering Pines Airbnb to meet family around 7:30 p.m. March 15 and as he crossed a low-water crossing, rising waters in the East Verde River carried his truck off the concrete apron.
With water pouring into the cab, the man texted 911 for help.
Sgt. Cold LaBonte with the Gila County Sheriff’s Office responded, along with the local fire department. LaBonte was able to walk out to the man’s truck and tell him to hold tight while the other rescuers responded.
A group of volunteers from Tonto Rim Search and Rescue geared up and walked out with LaBonte to the truck. They pulled the man out through the window and, in a V patter, walked him back to the shore.
Paramedics checked him out, but he refused further medical care.
The group from TRSAR was the same that LaBonte had spent the previous weekend with on the Salt River getting recertified as advanced swift water technicians.
“I spent three days doing 12 plus hours of training in the Salt River. It was flowing at 5,000 cubic feet per second. It was moving so fast it was all you could do to survive those rapids,” LaBonte said, adding, “I love this type of work.”
Crews were unable to recover the man’s pickup truck Wednesday night as it did not have tow hooks and it was flowing too high to reach under and hook a rope to the frame.
With continued storms in the area, the truck has been moving further downstream every day.
On Friday, it was a mile or so from the crossing.
“It is wild that it made it that far,” LaBonte said.
The man will not be cited, as there were no road-closed barricades posted.
LaBonte said it is on the county roads department to get barricades up, but with the number of low-water crossings, they had not made it the area yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!