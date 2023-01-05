A Tonto Basin was slapped with a fine after an Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter dropped him off to safety Jan. 2 after he drove his vehicle into the flooded Tonto Creek.
Just three years ago, three children died when the vehicle they were in was driven into the flooded creek and the vehicle got stuck.
That tragedy spurred the approval of federal funds to build a $23+ million bridge over Tonto Creek. Construction started last year and should be finished in two to three years.
In the meantime, many drivers continue to ignore the No Crossing signs and drive through the stream, headstrong on getting to their homes or family on the east side.
Construction cranes for the new bridge loomed in the background of Monday’s rescue mission.
Verl Hays, 62, called 911 at 2:15 p.m. after he drove his 2007 Dodge Ram 3500 into the flooded Greenback Valley Road crossing, better known as the Store Crossing. Hays, who has lived on the west side of the creek for a year, was heading to the east side of the creek to pick up his granddaughter, said Sgt. Cole LaBonte with the Gila County Sheriff’s Office.
LaBonte called DPS to send a helicopter for help. Within an hour of Hays calling 911, DPS had safely extricated him from the vehicle, transporting him back to the west side. He was charged under Arizona’s stupid motorist law.
LaBonte said Hays was crying when the helicopter landed so “I think he realized the error of his ways.”
“You don’t know how deadly (the water) is until you have gone too far,” he said.
Tonto Basin Fire evaluated Hays for minor cold weather exposure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!